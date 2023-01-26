Thailand has Reportedly Beaten its 2022 Tourism Target With 11.15 Million Foreign Arrivals

(CTN News) – According to reports, Thailand exceeded its target for international visitors in 2022 after receiving 11.15 million visitors in 2017. The kingdom’s initial target was 10 million visitors in 2022.

However, when the globe began to open up following the Covid-19 epidemic, the number of tourists to the nation increased significantly compared to the 428,000 travelers in 2021.

According to the Ministry of Tourist and Sports, the new statistics indicate a solid rebound for Thailand’s tourism sector, which was severely hit by the stringent entrance and quarantine regulations during the coronavirus epidemic according to the National News Bureau of Thailand.

2.24 million visitors entered the nation in December of last year alone, up from 230,497 the year before.

The number of international visitors to Thailand reached a record high in 2019 before the Covid outbreak wreaked devastation throughout the globe.

According to the Ministry, Singapore, Malaysia, and India were the top three nations sending visitors to the country in 2022.

Thailand plans to welcome 25 million foreign visitors this year, emphasizing luring at least 5 million from China alone.

By authorizing a budget of roughly $4 million to promote domestic travel and foreign tourism in secondary towns around the country, the government has taken efforts to support this aim.

Hotel room discounts and dining coupons at participating national establishments are included in the budget.

Anucha Burapachaisri, a government official, said that 560 hotel nights would be offered to Thai applicants at a reduced price as part of the government’s “We Travel Together” program.

As long as the reduction does not exceed 3,000 Baht per night, per room, according to Anucha, the government will utilize that allocated money to provide a 40% discount on hotel prices.

Each discount applicant may book a maximum of five nights at a campaign hotel. Additionally, guests 18 years and older will get a daily coupon for 600 baht for activities and meals. The offers are open to everyone in the nation.

Thailand’s arrivals are predicted to increase due to China’s openness. Before the epidemic, the crucial tourist industry generated 12% of the country’s GDP.

