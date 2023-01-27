TAT To Invest 1.9 Billion In Tourism Marketing Campaigns

(CTN NEWS) – BANGKOK – To draw more visitors to Thailand, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) intends to enhance airline seat capacity and carry out more promotions.

Following the government’s distribution of funds for tourism promotion initiatives on Tuesday, TAT declared that it will modify its objective for tourism-related revenue in 2023.

The government allocated a total of 3.9 billion baht for advertising campaigns, of which 1.93 billion baht will be spent on marketing to support the Thai travel industry.

Even though the new aim will be larger than TAT’s existing target revenue goal of 2.38 trillion baht, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn emphasized that it will still be in line with political and economic circumstances.

Increasing airplane seat capacity is one of the areas TAT will pay particular attention to.

The TAT Governor stated that the “ABC strategy,” which stands for “Airline emphasis, Big cities and beyond, and Collaboration with agents,” will be used in all of the company’s long-haul marketing initiatives.

TAT will form partnerships with airlines to boost the number of charter flights connecting potential market cities to the nation as part of this strategy.

The organization will also focus on nations with the potential to increase city spending through events and roadshows and support tour operators in expanding their reach in foreign markets.

In addition, TAT will host trade events and road shows to promote high-spending travel trends, including luxury, wellness, and responsible tourism.

The target markets are China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and other nations.

The “We Travel Together” hotel subsidy scheme, which was also approved by the cabinet this week with a budget of 2 billion baht, is being prepared by Krungthai Bank, the TAT governor noted.

He further stated that registration for the campaign might open in February, with a travel window running through September 2023.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Thailand has Reportedly Beaten its 2022 Tourism Target With 11.15 Million Foreign Arrivals