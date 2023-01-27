Connect with us

Tourism News

TAT To Invest 1.9 Billion In Tourism Marketing Campaigns
Advertisement

Tourism

Thailand has Reportedly Beaten its 2022 Tourism Target With 11.15 Million Foreign Arrivals

Tourism

Thailand's Tourism Businesses Elated Over Chinese Visitor

Tech Tourism

'Sawasdee By AoT' App To Add E-payment Feature Soon

Tourism

Visitors From Australia To Phuket Reach Almost 90% Of Pre-Covid Levels

Tourism

Cabinet Approved the 5th Phase of the Tourism Subsidy Scheme with a Budget of 2.016 Billion Baht

Tech News Tourism

Chinese E-commerce Platform 'Taobao' Offers Thailand VIP Packages

News Tourism

Direct Flights From Chiang Mai To Osaka To Be Launched By Thai Vietjet

News Tourism

Thailand Rewarded Three Hong Kong Celebrities With 5 Year Visas

News Tourism

Thailand Foreign Ministry to Expand E-Visa System for Tourists

News Tourism

Thai Government Officials Seeks Approval For Junk Boat-Shaped Skywalk Project

Tourism

Chinese Staying Home For 2023 Lunar New Year

Tourism

Thailand's Biggest Hospitality and Tourism Show Brings 800 Delegates Together at Conrad Bangkok

News Tourism

Thailand's Tourism Industry Seeks Over 9,000 Workers

Tourism

Top 9 Places To Plan a Tour in The Middle East

News Thai Legal Tourism

Thailand Extends 45-Day Visa-Free Stay Until End Of The Year

News Tourism

Thailand Prepares for 1.8 Million Tourists Over Chinese Lunar Holiday

News Tourism

Thailand Tourism Wants to Increase Flights During High Seasons and Extend Visas-on-Arrival

Tourism

Thailand Requires Tourists from China, India to Have Covid-19 Health Insurance Coverage

News Tourism

Tour Packages in Thailand Jump 20% as Chinese Tourists Arrive

Tourism

TAT To Invest 1.9 Billion In Tourism Marketing Campaigns

Published

13 hours ago

on

TAT To Invest 1.9 Billion In Tourism Marketing Campaigns

(CTN NEWS) – BANGKOK – To draw more visitors to Thailand, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) intends to enhance airline seat capacity and carry out more promotions.

Following the government’s distribution of funds for tourism promotion initiatives on Tuesday, TAT declared that it will modify its objective for tourism-related revenue in 2023.

The government allocated a total of 3.9 billion baht for advertising campaigns, of which 1.93 billion baht will be spent on marketing to support the Thai travel industry.

Even though the new aim will be larger than TAT’s existing target revenue goal of 2.38 trillion baht, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn emphasized that it will still be in line with political and economic circumstances.

Mr. Yuthasak

Increasing airplane seat capacity is one of the areas TAT will pay particular attention to.

The TAT Governor stated that the “ABC strategy,” which stands for “Airline emphasis, Big cities and beyond, and Collaboration with agents,” will be used in all of the company’s long-haul marketing initiatives.

TAT will form partnerships with airlines to boost the number of charter flights connecting potential market cities to the nation as part of this strategy.

The organization will also focus on nations with the potential to increase city spending through events and roadshows and support tour operators in expanding their reach in foreign markets.

/ GETTY IMAGE

In addition, TAT will host trade events and road shows to promote high-spending travel trends, including luxury, wellness, and responsible tourism.

The target markets are China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and other nations.

The “We Travel Together” hotel subsidy scheme, which was also approved by the cabinet this week with a budget of 2 billion baht, is being prepared by Krungthai Bank, the TAT governor noted.

He further stated that registration for the campaign might open in February, with a travel window running through September 2023.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Thailand has Reportedly Beaten its 2022 Tourism Target With 11.15 Million Foreign Arrivals

Thailand’s Tourism Businesses Elated Over Chinese Visitor

‘Sawasdee By AoT’ App To Add E-payment Feature Soon
Related Topics:
Continue Reading