Oktoberfest Festival Returns to Munich After 2 Year Pause

Oktoberfest festival is on again for this year’s 2022 fall, the city of Munich announced, following a two-year pause due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Bavarian capital’s mayor, Dieter Reiter, the popular beer festival will be held without restrictions from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3 – Germany’s national day.

Reiter told a news conference, “There will be an unrestricted Oktoberfest festival that I hope will give a lot of people a lot of pleasure.” He added that he had told the festival’s management to go ahead “without delay and without restrictions.”

Despite the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, Mayor Reiter added that the festival could still be canceled if the government reinstates pandemic measures.

Ahead of autumn, he expressed hope that the situation would not deteriorate.

Approximately 6 million visitors attend the festival in Munich every year, many of them from abroad. Visitors enjoy drinking beer and eating sausages, pretzels, and pork knuckles at long communal tables while listening to oompah bands.

During its nearly 200-year history, Oktoberfest has been canceled by wars and pandemics dozens of times. It was first held in 1810 to commemorate the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese.

Hotel and restaurant associations in Bavaria welcomed the announcement.

