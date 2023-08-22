[VIDEO] Russian Tu-22M3 Bomber Destroyed By Ukraine Drone

According to sources, a Ukrainian drone strike killed Russia’s flagship Tupolev Tu-22 long-range bomber. Images from social media and reviewed by BBC Verify show a Tupolev Tu-22 on fire at the Soltsy-2 airport south of St Petersburg.

According to Moscow, a drone was hit by small-arms fire but managed to “damage” a jet. Ukraine has not responded.

Russia has deployed the Russian Tu-22, which can travel at twice the speed of sound, extensively to target cities in Ukraine. According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, an attack by a “copter-type UAV” occurred on Saturday about 10:00 Moscow time (08:00 BST).

It reported that Soltsy-2 is located at “a military airfield in the Novgorod region.”

“The UAV was detected by the airfield’s observation outpost and was hit with small-arms fire,” according to the government.

“One aeroplane was damaged; there were no casualties as a result of the terrorist act.” According to the statement, a fire that broke out in the airfield parking lot was immediately doused.

Images provided on the social media site Telegram, on the other hand, showed a massive fire consuming a plane with the Tu-22’s distinctive nose cone. BBC Verify examined the photographs and determined that they were credible.

While the loss of a single aircraft has limited impact on Moscow’s existing 60-strong fleet, the operation demonstrates Kyiv’s growing capacity to strike targets deep within Russian territory.

In recent months, Kyiv has sent scores of fixed-wing unmanned aircraft to attack Moscow, a voyage of hundreds of kilometres. Soltsy-2 is around 400 miles (650 km) from the Ukrainian border.

The Russian Ministry of Defense’s description of the drone as a “copter-type UAV” suggests a low-cost, commercially available instrument launched at short range.

The Tu-22 is a swing-wing supersonic bomber from the Cold War era, dubbed “Backfire” by NATO and widely deployed in strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Modern versions, such the Tu-22M3, can reach Mach 2 (2,300km/h or 1,430mp/h) and carry up to 24,000kg of weaponry, like as “dumb bombs” and homing missiles.

They were employed in battles in Syria, Chechnya, Georgia, and, most recently, Ukraine.

According to prosecutors in Kyiv, 30 people died in January when a Tu-22-launched missile hit a block of flats in Dnipro.

According to them, the strike was carried out by Russia’s 52nd Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment. The regiment is stationed in Soltsy-2.

By comparing visual indications, such as the appearance of aircraft and bays, to historical satellite photographs of the airfield, BBC Verify identified the site of the Ukrainian drone strike on Soltsy-2.

The images, as well as other witness photos of the occurrence, matched the weather conditions at the time, which were rainy and cloudy.

The aeroplane remnants observed in the footage are consistent with a Tu-22M3.

Historical satellite imagery examined by BBC Verify reveals that such aircraft were stationed at the site.

A representative for Ukraine’s army intelligence service said on Monday that a drone attack in Russia’s Kaluga region had destroyed another military aircraft. Russian media confirmed the incident as well, but denied any damage had occurred.

The Russian Tu-22M3 Bomber