Connect with us

Tourism

Phuket Sandbox Sees More than14,000 Tourists Since its July Launch
Advertisement

Tourism

Tips For Moving Safely in "Thailand" During the Covid Pandemic

Tourism Trending News

Hawaii Governor Warns Away Tourists as COVID-19 Rates Rise

Tourism

How to Find Affordable Flights to Shanghai China for 2021

Tourism

Tourist Can Now Travel to Other Destinations Other Than Phuket

Tourism Trending News

Elephant Pants Are the Must Have Fashion for Thailand's Tourists

Tourism

Covid-19 Sinks Pattaya to Hua Hin Catamaran Ferry Service

Stories about Chiangrai Trending News

Former Name of Thailand , why did they change the name?

Tourism

Goibibo Explores the Amenities Offered at Kumbhalgarh Resorts

Tourism

The 5 Best Dubai's Communities Boasting Spectacular Views

Tourism

Phuket Sandbox Sees More than14,000 Tourists Since its July Launch

Published

2 hours ago

on

Phuket Sandbox Sees More than14,000 Tourists Since its July Launch

Thailand’s Tourism Authority reports that Phuket welcomed over 14,000 foreign tourists, generating an estimated 829 million baht, during the first month of Phuket’s sandbox scheme. The Phuket sandbox was launched on July 1, allowing vaccinated foreign tourists from low-risk countries to visit the island without quarantine.

Participants are required to stay in approved hotels and remain on the island for 14 days (unless taking an international flight off the island), during which time they take 3 Covid-19 PCR tests. Once their 14 days are up and they remain negative for Covid-19, they are free to travel elsewhere in the country.

According to a report in TTR Weekly, 14,077 foreign tourists arrived in Phuket during the month of July, with most of them (1,802) coming from the US. This trend may well change following the latest US government warning against travel to Thailand. Phuket also welcomed 1,558 UK visitors, 1,455 Israelis, 847 German arrivals, and 839 from France.

Thailand’s Tourism Authority figures show that a total of 190,843 hotel room nights were booked during the month of July. August has seen advance bookings of 109,694 room nights, with a further 9,182 booked so far for September.

However, the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, the most severe to hit Thailand since the start of the pandemic, means it’s unlikely a Thailand’s Tourism Authority forecast of 100,000 foreign arrivals between July and September will come to fruition. Such figures would have generated around 8.9 billion baht in tourism revenue, but despite this now seeming unlikely, local tourism operators say they still appreciate the slight revival in tourism offered by the sandbox.

Meanwhile, TTR Weekly reports that airlines offering direct flights to Phuket include Thai Airways (from Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Paris, London, and Zurich), Singapore Airlines from Singapore, Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi, Emirates from Dubai, Qatar Airways from Doha, and EL AL Israel Airlines from Tel Aviv.

Read More Trending News, Visit: https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Search

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Interesting for You




Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog