Tips For Moving Safely in “Thailand” During the Covid Pandemic

Thailand is one of the popular travel destinations that are very popular among travelers from different countries. Thailand is known for its rich cultural vibe and beautiful places. As the COVID is now getting under control, people are trying to get back into their daily lifestyle. Taking a vacation is one of the common factors of lifestyle. However, things have changed a lot after the appearance of coronavirus.

If you are one of them, then you need to keep in mind that there are many changes and restrictions that you need to keep in mind. Traveling has changed a lot as you have to go through many tests and carry different documents with you. Although Thailand is now trying to return to normal, it has implemented several rules for tourists. Here are some of the essential things that you need to keep in mind.

Traveling To Thailand

During the pandemic, the travel sector of Thailand has been affected a lot financially. Now, some of the restricted areas such as Phang Nga, Krabi, Chiang Mai, and Chon Buri are open for travelers. However, only vaccinated travelers can travel to these sectors.

It is advised by the Thai nationals not to travel during the third wave. This is because after the COVID 19 hit us, the flight schedules have changed a lot. So, try to check the number of flights and timings before planning your trip.

1. Visa Requirement

Another crucial thing that most travelers are confused about is the visa requirement. General travelers do not have to apply for a Thai visa when they are traveling to Thailand. In addition, from 2020 December, you do not have to get a Thai visa if you are from a country that comes under the Visa Exemption List.

Tourists can stay in the country without a visa for 45 days. By getting a visa, foreigners or travelers can stay for 60 days during COVID. If you plan to stay in the country for a long time, you have to visit the Thai Embassy for Consulate. It can help you to get a 90-day staying permit.

2. COE (Certificate Of Entry)

If you are planning to visit Thailand, then you need to have the COE that is mandatory after coronavirus. COE stands for Certificate of Entry, and it is mandatory for every traveler. Along with air quality testing, you have to submit this application. It will ensure the Thai government that you have met the entry requirements and are safe to go.

Want to find out how to get the COE for the travel permit? Here are the steps that you need to follow. First, create a profile on the official website coe thailand.mfa.go.th. Then, you have to register the COE 10-15 days before your departure.

Without this, you won’t be able to enter Thailand if you have not received the COE. Therefore, try to do the process in advance to get the COE at the correct time.

3. Thailand Alternative State Quarantine

All travelers, foreigners, Thai citizens are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine. You will need to stay in quarantine for 14 days, no matter the vaccination status or nationality. Only people who are entering under the Samui and Phuket sandbox programs can skip this step. You will need to stay for quarantine in the ASQ hotels accredited by the Thai Ministry of Health.

To enter the country under the Samui Plus Sandbox or Phuket Sandbox Program, you will need to follow some requirements. Here they are given below in detail.

Certificate of Entry or COE Covid-19 Free Certificate take before 72 hours of departure Hotel booking Certificate + SHA Certificate of vaccination before 14 days to 12 months from the date of arrival in the country Prepaid RT-PCR COVID-19 test

4. Things To Keep In Mind As A Traveler

You need to keep in mind many things when traveling in the country after coronavirus disease. These safety measures are for both your good and the good of citizens.

Any Business needs to follow the hygiene guidelines and social distancing Travelers need to keep a safe distance from other groups while traveling Avoid making a group in the streets or any places in the city Face masks are mandatory for tourists traveling in crowded places, transports, and flights Stay aware of the circumstances and follow advice from the authorities. Also, make sure to check the travel guidelines of your country before planning your trip to the country.

5. COVID Insurance

Sometimes, even a superpower like feminine energy fails to save us from certain diseases. So, you need to be extra sure that you are protected while traveling. Except for the mandatory quarantine, all foreign travelers are required to provide COVID travel insurance before landing in Thailand along with the COE. Also, your insurance needs to be more than 100,000 USD and cover the traveling duration.

Conclusion

Traveling is an essential part of the human lifestyle, which is now becoming normal after the pandemic. As the situation is under control, most people are thinking about planning their trip to the tropical beaches of Thailand. However, there are many different things that you need to keep in mind before traveling for your safety from COVID 19.

