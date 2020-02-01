Thai Doctor Says Thai Kariyat May Help Ward of Flu Virus

A Thai doctor is reporting that the Thai Kariyat herb may be good protection against the recently identified coronavirus. Thai Kariyat plant has been used to combat flue in traditional Thai medicine for thousands of years.

According to Dr Pakakrong Kwankhao, head of Chaopraya Abhaiphubejhr Hospital’s Centre for Evidence-based Thai Traditional and Herbal Medicine, the virus’ symptoms resemble those of the common cold. “Which can be difficult to separate from the common flu. So, having a medicine for people to take care of themselves is important,” she said.

The bitter-tasting Thai Kariyat (Andrographis paniculate) is good for relieving cold symptoms. As well as lung inflammation and strengthens the natural immunity,” Dr. Pakakrong told the Nation.

Above all it’s easy to grow and it’s listed on Thailand’s List of Essential Medicines, she said. It can also be used for children and the elderly. She also recommend against pregnant and lactating women using Kariyat.

Kariyat Tops of Nature Properties

Both leaves and flowers of Thai Kariyat can be used to heal the body. Anti-antibiotics can relieve the disease with this Thai herb. Thai Kariyat is a medicinal plant that treats flu symptoms. It can be made into a variety of drugs, either as a powdered, granulated, boiled drink or eat fresh.

Thai Kariyat and its benefits to healing

1. Immune to the body. Reduce the flu.

2. Treatment of typhoid fever

3. The leaves are inhaled to cough. Relieve nasal congestion, nasal secretion, nasal discharge.

4. Help solve the heat. Helps to balance the body temperature.

5. Can inhibit cancer cells.

6. Can kill bacteria. And kill the virus in the body.

7. The leaves to treat dermatitis. Kill the germs in fresh wounds.

8. The leaves to cure shingles, hemorrhoids, and abscesses.

9. Drinking water will help to cure diarrhea, diarrhea and kill germs in the intestines.

10. Helps to alleviate diabetes and also help maintain blood sugar levels.

11. The leaves contribute to appetite.

12. Properties stimulate white blood cells.

13. Root can also help solve hair loss.

14. Also treatment of fresh wounds. The powder is then melted water to replace the tincture.

15. Cure nausea, the flowers and leaves are ground into powder and inhaled to help resolve vomiting and nausea.

16. Reduce the contraction of the gastrointestinal tract.

17. Reduce intestinal water loss. From the Toxic Bacteria

18. Useful to the liver. Even more they help prevent cirrhosis from alcohol poisoning.

19. Leaves and roots also help treat diabetic wounds.

20. Reduce bleeding and pain in the anus.

21. Antioxidant properties.

Caution in using Thai Kariyat

1. Pregnant women should not eat this herb.

2. Above all do not eat this herb for a long time.

3. Side effects of abdominal pain. Waist or back pain and palpitations.

4. Do not use this herb in patients with rheumatoid arthritis or fever.

5. Consequently side effects of the drug are flatulence, indigestion.

6. Do not use the drug for a long time because it also makes the arms weak.

The properties and benefits of knowing that Kariyat is a fresh cold herb that is suitable to treat the symptoms of the flu.