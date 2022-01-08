Famous Male Model “Kendo” Found Dead, Floating in River

The body of a famous Thai male model was found in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River on Thursday, two days after his family reported him missing.

According to police, locals found the body of a man floating in the water near Ratchawong pier in Bangkok.

Documents found on the body and tattoos identified Kullapat Pongpraphab, a model and entertainer known as Kendo.

In addition to his tattoos, ATM and credit cards, as well as his name on an ID card from Siriraj Hospital, were found on the body. According to a police forensic examiner, he had been dead for about two days, based on the condition of his body.

The 27-year-old Kendo was last seen by his girlfriend on Tuesday afternoon. It was reported that his friends and family were posting frantic messages on social media asking for help in tracking him down.

He shared a message on his Facebook page on January 3, in which he said: “It’s 2022. People who gaze in my direction are usually flirting with me. There are many of them now. It’s not about the people I’m chatting with. It’s about my age.”.

According to the Bangkok Post, police and rescue, volunteers discovered a second body in the same area of the river. The body was believed to be that of a woman aged 20 to 25 years old. Her identity has not yet been revealed.

So far, police have not established any connection between the two deaths. A police spokesperson said that the investigation is still ongoing. It is however worth noting that the woman had also died about two days ago.

The bodies of both victims were also taken to Siriraj Hospital for postmortem examinations. They were done to determine the cause of death.