Further Drop in Temperatures for Northern Thailand

The Meteorological Department said on Wednesday and will bring a drop of 1-5 degrees Celsius to Northern Thailand, along with strong winds.

It will be cool in the morning on the plains with temperatures ranging from 10-20°C and very cold on mountaintops with a minimum of 6°C, in Northern Thailand.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

Northern Thailand region: Cool in the morning with isolated rain, temperature lows of 15-20 degrees and highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 6-12 degrees on hilltops.

Northeastern region: Cool weather and strong wind, lows 17-21 degrees and highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 9-14 degrees on hilltops.

Central region: Cool weather in the morning; lows 21-24 degrees, highs 33-36 degrees Celsius.

Eastern region: Cool weather in the morning; lows 22-25 degrees, highs 32-35 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre.

Meanwhile, the moderate northeast monsoon across the Gulf and the South will bring further rain and occasional heavy downpours to the South. Ships should proceed with caution and keep away from storms.

Southern region (east coast): Cloudy with thunder showers in 60 per cent of the area and isolated heavy rain; lows of 22-25 degrees, high 31-34 degrees Celsius; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 1-2 metres during storms.

Southern region (west coast): Cloudy with thunder showers in 40 per cent of the area; lows 23-24 degrees, highs 32-33 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 1-2 metre during storms.