Chase Bank Launches New Digital Bank in the U.K

JPMorgan Chase today announced its new digital bank in the UK under the Chase Bank brand. Chase Bank is the largest consumer bank in the United States, providing a wide range of financial services to more than 60 million American households.

New customers in the UK, will be invited to download the Chase app. Customers can open a checking account in just a few minutes using the simple and intuitive app. The Chank Bank accounts offer a wide variety of features to help people create budgets, manage money, spend and save.

A UK-led customer service team will be an important part of the Chase banking experience. With just a few taps of the finger on the Chase app, customers are connected to a specialist 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Sanoke Viswanathan, CEO of Chase bank, said, “We are offering people in the US the opportunity to experience Chase for the first time with a checking account built on simplicity, a hassle-free rewards program and customer service. ”

Chase Bank offering Rewards

Chase Bank checking account starts with a rewards program that offers 1 discount on all eligible debit card spending for 12 months. This was designed in accordance with US consumer debit card issuing habits to ensure that all customers can benefit from rewards for many of the things they already buy every day including, but not limited to, groceries, travel, dining, entertainment, fashion, Household items, electronics as well as flights and vacations.

There are no fees to open the Chase Bank checking account and earn cashback rewards. Customers receive cash back rewards without having to change their bank provider, commit to a minimum account balance or set up direct debits. Refunds are made when customers use their Chase debit cards in person or online and are offered at retailers both domestically and internationally.

Chase is the commercial and consumer banking business of JPMorgan Chase and Co (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services company with $ 3.7 trillion in assets and operations worldwide.

The new service from the UK based in Canary Wharf, London, is specifically tailored to the needs of customers in the country and offers a range of banking products and functions, starting with a checking account.

Chase is a trading name of J. Morgan Europe Limited Morgan Europe Limited is licensed by the Prudential Regulation Authority and is regulated by both the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

