WhatsApp Introduces Highly-Anticipated New Features
WhatsApp Introduces Highly-Anticipated New Features

Published

5 seconds ago

on

(CTN NEWS) – One of the most popular ways to send voice messages, gifs, photographs, videos, and other media types to your loved ones is through WhatsApp, which Meta owns.

Users can quickly and conveniently email several photos to a friend, family member, or group chat. However, users frequently griped about being able to share only 30 photographs at once.

And the situation has finally been resolved.

The instant messaging software has been adding new features and improving the user experience for its users. Users can now email up to 100 photos at once thanks to this new version, WaBetaInfo revealed on Saturday.

— WaBetaInfo

Version 23.3.0.75 of WhatsApp has been submitted as a new update via the TestFlight beta program. WhatsApp is releasing this new function to a small group of beta testers first, but later it will be made available to more people.

According to WaBetaInfo, this feature makes it simpler for beta testers to share their albums with friends and family. Some iOS beta testers are also getting access to this feature.

You must use the media picker and choose more than 30 images or videos to check if your app offers this feature. If you have access to this feature and can choose more than 30 media, you can choose up to 100 photos and movies.

WhatsApp has unveiled several new features for its users, enhancing their messaging experience.

The picture shows newly released WhatsApp features on mobile phones. — WaBetaInfo

Private audience selector

Thanks to this functionality, users will have the option to select who they want to share their status updates. Because users can choose which users see their status updates, it gives the messaging app a more personalized feel.

Voice status

Users can now exchange voice notes on the status that last up to 30 seconds thanks to this feature. It was released alongside the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.2.0.70 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.8 updates from TestFlight.

Status Reactions

Similar to message reactions, this feature enables users to respond to a status. They can respond by using the heart-eye, tears-of-joy, open-mouth, clapping hands, party popper, and 100 points emojis.

Status Profile Rings For New Updates

Users can check for status updates using this functionality directly within the chat list. With the release of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.19.17, this feature was made more widely available.

Link Previews On Status

When users post a link as a status update, this feature enables them to share link previews.

According to WaBetaInfo, the app’s desktop, Android, and iOS versions all have these functionalities.

