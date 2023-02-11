2.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Central South Korea

(CTN NEWS) – SEOUL – On Saturday, a quake measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale occurred close to the central county of Boeun; South Korea. Nevertheless, the authorities have indicated no evidence of any damage.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the earthquake occurred at approximately 8:22 a.m. and occurred 11 kilometres east of the county in North Chungcheong Province.

This location is approximately 180 kilometers south of Seoul.

According to the information, the epicenter was located at a depth of 13 kilometers at a latitude of 36.52 degrees north and a longitude of 127.85 degrees east.

According to the officials, there has been no indication that the incident has caused any harm; nonetheless, the local government has informed locals about it in order to ascertain the extent of any potential damage.

Since the organization first started keeping track of earthquakes in 1978, Saturday’s tremor was the 44th one to hit the province in that time period.

