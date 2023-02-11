MSDT (Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool) Will Be Retired In 2025

(CTN News) – In future versions of Windows, Microsoft will remove Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT) troubleshooters, with MSDT being eliminated in 2025.

Known also as legacy inbox troubleshooters, these Windows built-in tools are used to diagnose and resolve issues affecting certain Windows features.

MSDT, the application that runs them, will be retired in 2025, but the troubleshooters will be discontinued with the next release of Windows 11.

As a result of the MSDT’s retirement, some troubleshooters will be redirected to Microsoft’s Get Help platform (starting later this year), while the remainder will be retired.

By heading to Start > Settings > System > Troubleshoot > Other Troubleshooters, you can access the Get Help troubleshooters. You can also in addition, you can select the troubleshooter that would be most helpful to you.

The MSDT deprecation process will take place in stages over the next three years, according to Redmond’s estimated timeline:

In 2023, begin redirecting some troubleshooters to the redesigned Get Help troubleshooting platform

In 2024, the troubleshooter redirection will be completed and the remaining troubleshooters will be removed

MSDT platform to be removed by 2025

It should be noted that the MSDT Troubleshooter will not be affected by the retirement of MSDT if you are running Windows 11 version 22H2 and earlier. In addition, you can use Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 7 or any other earlier version of the operating system.

Until they are upgraded or updated to the latest release of Windows, legacy inbox troubleshooters will continue to function as expected.

It is noteworthy that Microsoft announced this week’s retirement after displaying a retirement message within MSDT’s user interface in January 2023 for a brief period of time.

Due to security microsoft concerns, he is likely to have retired

Despite Redmond’s reluctance to explain why MSDT will be deprecated as part of future Windows versions, one possible explanation could be the fact that Microsoft patched MSDT vulnerabilities in 2022 after they had been exploited in the wild using zero-day exploits.

In low-complexity attacks, both the DogWalk (CVE-2022-34713) and Follina (CVE-2022-30190) vulnerabilities allow unauthenticated attackers to gain remote code execution on unpatched Windows systems.

As a result of MSDT being called via the URL protocol from a remote application, such as Word, a remote code execution vulnerability exists.

A successful exploit of this vulnerability can allow an attacker to run arbitrary code with the privileges of the calling application,” Microsoft stated in describing Follina.

“The attacker may install programs, view, change, or delete data, or create user accounts in the context allowed by the user’s rights.”

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has added the two vulnerabilities to its list of Known Exploited Vulnerabilities and has directed federal agencies to patch them.

