MX Player, An Indian Streaming Service, Could Be Acquired By Amazon

(CTN News) – According to reports, Amazon is in discussions with Times Internet to acquire MX Player, one of India’s most popular on-demand video streaming services.

Considering the fact that the e-commerce giant continues to expand its entertainment offerings, the acquisition of MX Player would be a significant step towards enhancing the company’s presence in the Indian market in the near future.

The talks are still ongoing, however, so it is imperative to remember that there is no guarantee that a deal will be struck.

In addition, Zee-Sony is reported to be one of two other parties who are interested, although I have not seen any confirmation of this.

As a result of the vast variety of video formats it supports, the reliability of its applications on low-cost Android smartphones, and the fact that it offers original content, MX Player has enjoyed significant growth in recent years.

With more than 300 million users worldwide, the video app is particularly popular in India where it enjoys a particularly high usage rate.

MX Player has gained popularity for its wide video catalog. This allows its users to watch live cable TV channels for free without paying a single penny as a result of its wide video catalog.

Advertising is the main source of revenue for the service, which makes up the majority of its revenue.

The acquisition of MX Player, which was acquired by Times Internet for $140 million in 2018, is an interesting development for MX Player.

The video streaming service recently merged with ShareChat’s Moj in a deal worth $900 million. This makes it one of the leading players on the Indian market in terms of video streaming services.

The acquisition of MX Player would help Amazon in its efforts to compete against Google’s dominant video service, YouTube, in India.

It would also provide a significant boost to their efforts to compete with YouTube.

Amazon is making strides with its Prime Video subscription service and ad-supported video streaming service, which have fewer than 40 million monthly active users in the United States, despite YouTube’s commanding presence with over 500 million monthly active users.

The MX Player has been valued at $500 million and claims to have over 150 million active users in India.

This makes the MX Player a very valuable acquisition for Amazon, as the company continues to make inroads into the Indian video market through acquisitions.

