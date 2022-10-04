Connect with us

Tech

Twitter Users Don't Follow 'Elite' Political Accounts, Study Finds
Advertisement

Tech

Is Overwatch 2 Available On Steam Deck? – Answered

Tech

Mobile App Development: A Complete Guide

Tech

Fortnitemares 2022 - Start Date & What To Expect

Tech

5 Biggest Changes In League Of Legends 2023

News Asia Tech

Google Shuts Down its Google Translate Service in Mainland China

Tech

Thailand's Cyber Police Warn Over Social Media Scammers

Tech

OPPO; Top Features And Specifications Of The New OPPO A17

Tech

Overwatch 2: Unlocking The Legendary Kiriko Skin

Tech

Top 9 Mobile App Development Frameworks for 2022

Tech

In Genshin Impact, the Best Build is For Candace

Tech

Overwatch 2 Launch Twitch Drops: How To Get Them

Gaming Tech

Free Open Source Game Development Framework Software

Tech

Why Opt for Professional Azure App Development

Tech

Fortnite 'Failed To Download Supervised Settings' Fix

Tech

Dropispy, Minea: Why are they the best tools for finding Finning Products?

Tech

What Is CNC Turning, And Why Should You Care?

Tech

How to Incorporate RSS feeds on Your Website - 3 Amazing Ways

Tech

The Price of a 12.9-Inch iPad Pro With iPadOS 16 is Less Than 325 Euros Today

Tech

Electric Transportation Pilot Programs Will Be Conducted By Duke Energy

Tech

Twitter Users Don’t Follow ‘Elite’ Political Accounts, Study Finds

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

38 mins ago

on

Twitter Users Don't Follow 'Elite' Political Accounts, Study Finds

(CTN News) _ Millions of Americans wake up each morning and immediately check their Twitter accounts for the latest news and breaking stories.

Despite this, new research suggests that most users do not follow “elite” political accounts representing members of Congress, the president, or news media outlets.

Researchers at the University of California-Davis and New York University report that the average Twitter user is more likely to follow entertainers and celebrities, such as Tom Hanks or Katy Perry.

In a university release, Magdalena Wojcieszak, lead study author and professor of communication at UC Davis, reports that those who follow political accounts on Twitter tend to participate in insular online communities, and tend to follow and share information from their political in-groups.

Another way to put it is that the smaller percentage of users who follow “politically elite” Twitter accounts usually demonstrate clear political biases and engage with them in a very one-sided manner, resulting in an “echo chamber” effect.

To reach these conclusions, study authors analyzed data spanning 1.5 million Twitter users over a period of four years.

Only one in four people follow all the ‘talking heads’

Researchers found that despite the societal prominence of presidents, congressmen, journalists, pundits, and the news media, only 40 percent of Twitter users follow one or more political “elites,”

While 60 percent follow no political accounts at all.

As a result of analyzing more than 2,500 American political elite accounts, including Trump, Biden, Rachel Maddow, Sean Hannity, and the most popular media outlets such as MSNBC and Fox News,
Professor Wojcieszak concludes that only 23% of the representative sample of over 1.5 million users follow at least three of these elite accounts.

Is Twitter just a vocal minority of the public?

Overall, the study authors were surprised by this finding. Twitter is generally considered to be an overtly political social media platform in popular culture.

There is no doubt that most Tweeters log on each day to participate in, or at least browse, the latest political discussions.

SEE ALSO:

Google Shuts Down its Google Translate Service in Mainland China

OPPO; Top Features And Specifications Of The New OPPO A17

Fortnitemares 2022 – Start Date & What To Expect
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

gamestop