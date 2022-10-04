Connect with us

News Asia Tech

Google Shuts Down its Google Translate Service in Mainland China
Advertisement

Learning News News Asia

Lawmakers in China Push to Reduce English Learning

News Asia

Indian Top Court legalises Abortion For All Women Regardless Of Marital Status

News News Asia

Soi Dog Foundation Fight Dog Meat Trade with Vietnam Government

News News Asia

Philippines to Deport 40,000 Illegal Chinese Workers

News News Asia

China Issues "Red Alert" as Nation's Largest Lake Runs Dry

News News Asia

Biden to Miss APEC 2022 Leaders Summit in Bangkok

News News Asia

Laos Seizes 33 Million Meth Pills Near Kings Romans Casino

News News Asia

23 Chinese Tourists Missing after Boat Capsizes in Cambodia

News News Asia

Japan to Reopen Country to Foreigners after 2.5 Year

News News Asia

27-Year-Old Man Killed for Posting Girlfriend's Nude Photos on Instagram

News News Asia

Myanmar Teachers Describe Horror of Helicopter Attack that Killed 12 Children

News News Asia

Man, 70 Set Himself on Fire Protesting Shinzo Abe's Funeral

News News Asia

Myanmar Junta Threatens Social Media Users with 10 Years in Jail

News News Asia

China Warns People Not to Touch Foreigners Over Monkeypox

News News Asia

Myanmar Army Helicopters Attack School Killing 7 Children

News News Asia

6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Southeastern Taiwan

News News Asia

Japan Braces for Typhoon Packing 270 Kilometer Winds

News Asia

Is India-Pakistan Peace Around?

News News Asia

77-Year-Old Australian Man Killed By Kangaroo

News Asia

Google Shuts Down its Google Translate Service in Mainland China

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

40 seconds ago

on

Google Shuts Down its Google Translate Service in Mainland China

(CTN News) – Google shut down its Google Translate service in mainland China on Monday due to low usage.

In the world’s second-largest economy, one of its last products is being phased out.

Google Translate’s mainland China website now redirects users to Hong Kong. It’s not accessible from mainland China, though.

Due to low usage, Google Translate is being discontinued in mainland China.

Google’s relationship with China has been fraught. In 2010, Google pulled its search engine from China because of government censorship. Google Maps and Gmail are also effectively blocked by China.

Consequently, Baidu and Tencent, a social media and gaming giant, have dominated the Chinese internet landscape from search to translation.

e536100f f1d9 4143 9a86 334c822c428e f1acdc9c

These days, Google’s presence in China is pretty limited. Some of its hardware, like smartphones, is made in China. According to the New York Times, Google’s Pixel phones are now being made in Vietnam.

In addition, Google is trying to get Chinese developers to make Android apps that will then be available via the Google Play Store, even though that’s blocked in China.

Despite backlash from employees and politicians, Google scrapped its plans to enter China with its search engine in 2018.

There’s been tension between the U.S. and China in the technology sphere. China’s potential access to sensitive technologies like artificial intelligence and semiconductors worries Washington.

U.S. chipmaker Nvidia announced in August that Washington would restrict its sales to China of specific components.

Related CTN News:

Bangkok Suffered Heavy Rains and Widespread Flooding On Monday

Indian Top Court legalizes Abortion For All Women Regardless Of Marital Status

Dengue Outbreak Out Of Control Across Pakistan, Over 2,000 New Cases
Related Topics:
Continue Reading