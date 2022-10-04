Is Overwatch 2 Available On Steam Deck? – Answered

(CTN News) _ The exhilarating shooter Overwatch 2 is coming to multiple platforms on October 4th. A new era for the game’s popular and widely successful multiplayer franchise is on the way.

The game’s compatibility on new platforms will not only bring back many players, but also let new players experience Overwatch 2. Can you play Overwatch 2 on Steam Deck? Let’s take a look.

Is Overwatch 2 playable on Steam Deck? I’ve answered.

Overwatch 2 is playable on Steam Deck. Since the game doesn’t use kernel-level anti-cheat tools, it makes it much easier.

It’s hard to play games like Fall Guys and Fortnite on a handheld like Steam Deck due to their anti-cheat parameters.

Steam Deck is the new handheld console from Valve that can run console and PC games that require a lot of graphics.

Let’s learn how to play Overwatch 2 on that powerful handheld console if you’ve got one.

You don’t have to install Windows 11 or do anything dangerous, but you’ll need Activision’s Battle.net launcher to get Overwatch 2 on Steam.

Installing Battle.net on Steam Deck

Go to ‘Desktop Mode’ on Steam Deck

You can use any browser

Download Battle.net from Blizzard’s website

Add a non-Steam game to your Steam library

Find your EXE file in /home/deck/Downloads or wherever you want to save it

Click ‘Add Selected Programs’ and select ‘Battle.net.setup.exe’

In your Steam Library, right-click the EXE and select Properties

‘Compatibility’ and ‘Force use of specific Steam Play compatibility tool’

GE-Proton7-10 or Proton Experimental

Start the EXE and complete the setup

After doing that, go to ‘Add a Non-Steam Game to My Library’

Locate ‘/home/deck/.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata’

Open the most recently modified folder, then find and open the PFX folder inside

Navigate to pfx/drive_c/Program Files (x86)/Battle.net and you’ll find the launcher

Add it to your Steam library

You can now play Overwatch 2 on Steam Deck when it releases on October 4th for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S.

SEE ALSO:

Fortnitemares 2022 – Start Date & What To Expect

5 Biggest Changes In League Of Legends 2023

PUBG And Dead By Daylight Team Up For Halloween