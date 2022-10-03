OPPO; Top Features And Specifications Of The New OPPO A17

(CTN News) _ The importance of analyzing a smartphone’s features cannot be overstated. The OPPO A17 is a new smartphone we have brought to your attention this time.

The device is considered to be one of the most effective smartphones in the affordable price range.

It has only been a few days since the phone was released on September 26, 2022. It is now available for sale in the Indian market and is equipped with GSM/HSPA/LTE technology.

Dual SIM cards can be stored in the device, both of which must be Nano SIM cards. Display type is IPS LCD. Weight is only 189 grams. Android 12 is the operating system on this device.

It is equipped with an octa-core processor. MediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 is the chipset used. A 50 MP camera and a 1080p video camera are included.

We must also note that it has 4 GB of RAM and a battery capacity of 5000 mAh. It is, however, not removable. In comparison with the previous OPPO A16, the OPPO A17 is considered to be faster and more efficient.

The device is available in a variety of colors, including Midnight Black and Lake Blue.

You may purchase it if you are satisfied with its features and specifications. We bring you the OPPO A17 this Dassehra, a mobile phone that is both effective and affordable.

A smartphone can enhance your mood and make your life more enjoyable. When it comes to gifting gadgets to your loved ones, the OPPO A17 is a good choice.

It is expected that the phone will be launched in the Indian market by October 20th, 2022.

Price OPPO A17

It costs approximately 130 to 140 Euros. Approximately Rs. 30,000 is expected to be the price of this device on the Indian market. 12499 rupees.

SEE ALSO:

Overwatch 2 Launch Twitch Drops: How To Get Them

Why Opt for Professional Azure App Development

Overwatch 2: Unlocking The Legendary Kiriko Skin