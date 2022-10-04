Tech
Fortnitemares 2022 – Start Date & What To Expect
(CTN News) _ Halloween is right around the corner, so everyone’s thinking about it. Fortnitemares is Fortnite’s yearly Halloween event, and it’s back this year bigger and better than ever.
Based on previous Fortnitemares events, we can make educated guesses about what to expect.
From Christmas parties to Summer throwdowns, Fortnite has tons of seasonal events, however, builds a lot of hype and excitement.
Fortnitemares 2022 Start Date
Fans are already speculating about this creature as the jewelled creature is shown from various angles with piercing red eyes, but little is revealed about its identity.
We can likely expect this year’s event to run for a similar amount of time as last year’s. November 18 would be the approximate end date of Fortnitemares 2022.
Fortnitemares 2022 – What To Expect
In addition to the new additions, fans can still expect to see skins, icons, and spooky additions.
SEE ALSO:
Overwatch 2: Unlocking The Legendary Kiriko Skin
5 Biggest Changes In League Of Legends 2023
Google Shuts Down its Google Translate Service in Mainland China