Fortnitemares 2022 – Start Date & What To Expect

(CTN News) _ Halloween is right around the corner, so everyone’s thinking about it. Fortnitemares is Fortnite’s yearly Halloween event, and it’s back this year bigger and better than ever. Based on previous Fortnitemares events, we can make educated guesses about what to expect. From Christmas parties to Summer throwdowns, Fortnite has tons of seasonal events, however, builds a lot of hype and excitement. This year’s event is shaping up to be the best yet, with skins based on popular monsters and spooky scenery.

Fortnitemares 2022 Start Date The return of has been confirmed for October 18. On October 1, Fortnite’s official Twitter account posted an animation with a wolf/fox-like figure in the background.