How To Use ChatGPT On iPhone And Android: [+ChatGPT iPhone & Android Apps]

(CTN NEWS) – Although it might not quite be an all-knowing, all-seeing friend, artificial intelligence (AI) has come a long way in the past few years.
AI chatbots have lately gained attention, partly as a result of the appearance of ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by OpenAI, the company behind the amazing DALL-E 2 AI picture generator.
AI chatbots are a lot of fun to use and can produce anything from new episodes of long-defunct TV shows to poetry.
The good news is that there is now an official ChatGPT app for Apple’s mobile devices if you want to try out ChatGPT on your iPhone.
There is still a way to access ChatGPT on your Android smartphone even though there isn’t yet a version available for Android phones. You can also experiment with some other comparable apps on both platforms.
How To Use ChatGPT On Your iPhone
The best way to use the chatbot on an iPhone is via downloading the official ChatGPT app, which was made available by OpenAI.
Sadly, it’s now only accessible through the U.S. App Store, however other nations should get access to it shortly.
Step 1: Start by searching for ChatGPT — The Official App by OpenAI in the App Store, then choosing to Get to download and install it on your iPhone.
Step 2: Once it’s installed, open the ChatGPT app.
Step 3: You must sign into an account that you already have or make a new one before using the ChatGPT app for the first time.Select Log in and proceed with the in-app browser’s instructions if you’ve previously used ChatGPT through a web browser.
Step 4: Choose one of the sign-in choices to use your Apple ID, Google account, or register with an email address and password if you have never used ChatGPT before.
You must give your first and last name, date of birth, and a mobile phone number where an SMS text message can be delivered to authenticate your account when joining up for the first time.
Although using your iPhone’s number is the simplest option, you can use any number that can send and receive SMS texts and is recognised as a mobile number instead.
In some circumstances, you might need to use a different phone number since ChatGPT disallows those it detects as VoIP, virtual phone, or landline numbers.
Ironically for an AI Bot, the database of numbers it utilises isn’t totally precise; if ChatGPT isn’t accepting your iPhone’s number, you might need to try a different number belonging to a friend or relative and enter the code from there.
The majority of the third-party ChatGPT apps we cover later don’t require you to authenticate your phone number with Open AI, so if all else fails, give them a try.
Step 5: The main chat screen will reappear once you’ve verified your mobile number.
To open the keyboard and start composing a message to the chatbot like you would in most other messaging apps, select the Message area at the bottom of the screen.
Step 6: Once you are prepared, click the up arrow to submit your message to ChatGPT and wait for a reply.
As an alternative, you can speak your message into the message field by selecting the little waveform button.
The text-to-speech analysis is done using Open AI’s Whisper neural net rather than Apple’s in the iPhone’s built-in Dictation feature.
Even while the ChatGPT iPhone app isn’t flawless, it’s still the best option if you want the authentic ChatGPT experience on your iPhone.
How To Use ChatGPT On Your Android phone
As previously indicated, there isn’t an official ChatGPT app for Android yet, but one is on the way. However, you can currently use your web browser to access the ChatGPT website.
Due to the fact that it is so feature-rich, Genie is one of the best iOS ChatGPT alternatives. It can write anything you ask it to, recognise photographs, summarise PDF files or web pages, and virtually anything else you can think of.
It is an amazing piece of technology and one of the few that support GPT-4, giving it superior image and file recognition capabilities.
Unfortunately, this implies that it is not inexpensive. Only five “wishes” (questions) are available to free users each day. You will need to subscribe if you want more than that.
You’ll need to pay for those subscriptions if you want more than five wishes every day because they aren’t cheap either.
One of the settings in ChatGPT for iPhone that we have personally covered is perplexity, which is definitely our favourite.
It’s not only really easy to use—just download it and start using it; there’s no need to sign in—but it also tells you where it got the information, and—most importantly—it’s totally free.
The fact that there is absolutely no subscription fee sets it apart from so many other iOS ChatGPT apps.
Best ChatGPT Android Apps
An official ChatGPT app is not yet available on the Google Play Store. However, some apps provide comparable features, and the majority still employ the ChatGPT architecture. Here are a few fun alternatives to Android:
Although this software isn’t powered by ChatGPT, it’s still worthwhile to download and experiment with, especially if you’re running into problems with other apps’ free-to-use restrictions.
The unpopular search engine Bing now offers an AI chatbot with some entertaining features not found on ChatGPT. For example, you can adjust it to be more imaginative, more accurate, or a harmonious combination of the two.
You may therefore receive some absurd responses or some precise ones.
To access Bing’s AI features, you must enrol in to a Microsoft account and get on a waitlist, but when we joined in, we discovered that access was already granted.