How To Use ChatGPT On iPhone And Android: [+ChatGPT iPhone & Android Apps]

(CTN NEWS) – Although it might not quite be an all-knowing, all-seeing friend, artificial intelligence (AI) has come a long way in the past few years.

AI chatbots have lately gained attention, partly as a result of the appearance of ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by OpenAI, the company behind the amazing DALL-E 2 AI picture generator.

AI chatbots are a lot of fun to use and can produce anything from new episodes of long-defunct TV shows to poetry.

The good news is that there is now an official ChatGPT app for Apple’s mobile devices if you want to try out ChatGPT on your iPhone.

There is still a way to access ChatGPT on your Android smartphone even though there isn’t yet a version available for Android phones. You can also experiment with some other comparable apps on both platforms.

How To Use ChatGPT On Your iPhone

The best way to use the chatbot on an iPhone is via downloading the official ChatGPT app, which was made available by OpenAI.

Sadly, it’s now only accessible through the U.S. App Store, however other nations should get access to it shortly.

Step 1: Start by searching for ChatGPT — The Official App by OpenAI in the App Store, then choosing to Get to download and install it on your iPhone.

Step 2: Once it’s installed, open the ChatGPT app.

Step 3: You must sign into an account that you already have or make a new one before using the ChatGPT app for the first time.Select Log in and proceed with the in-app browser’s instructions if you’ve previously used ChatGPT through a web browser.