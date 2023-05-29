Connect with us

Tech

How To Use ChatGPT On iPhone And Android: [+ChatGPT iPhone & Android Apps]
Advertisement

Tech

6 Best Video Sites For Every Need: Enhance Your Online Video Experience

Tech

Twitter Abandons Voluntary Disinformation Pact, EU Official Says

Tech

New Google Chrome Sidebar Gives Users More Control

Tech

Naver To Offer ChatGPT-Like AI Services To Saudi Arabia, Other Governments

Tech

How To Convert PPT To PDF File With 3 Simple Methods?

Tech

5 Best VS Code ChatGPT Extensions: Enhancing Your Coding Experience

Business Tech

Asana vs. Monday: Choosing The Right Project Management Tool For Your Business

Tech

10 of the Most Innovative Chatbots on the Web for Business-Customer Interaction

Tech Business

How To Create Stunning Marketing Posters And Graphics With PosterMyWall

Tech How To Learning

How To Cancel Canva Subscription: Steps To Cancel Your Subscription Hassle-Free

Tech

Twitter Quits The EU's Voluntary Code Against Disinformation

Tech

WhatsApp's New Feature Will Change How You Receive Updates

Tech

Microsoft Outlines Activision's Appeal Against UK Regulator

Tech

ChatGPT Plugins Are Susceptible To 'Prompt Injection' By Third Parties.

Tech

Nvidia's Remarkable Rise: The Driving Force Behind the AI Revolution

Tech

How To Use Photoshop AI: A Comprehensive Guide

Tech How To

How To Remove Password Protection From PDF: 10 Methods To Unlock Your Files

Tech How To

How To Ensure Maximum Password Protection For Your Online Shopping Accounts

Tech

How ChatGPT's Technology Could Revolutionize Mind-Reading

Tech

How To Use ChatGPT On iPhone And Android: [+ChatGPT iPhone & Android Apps]

Published

1 hour ago

on

ChatGPT

(CTN NEWS) – Although it might not quite be an all-knowing, all-seeing friend, artificial intelligence (AI) has come a long way in the past few years.

AI chatbots have lately gained attention, partly as a result of the appearance of ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by OpenAI, the company behind the amazing DALL-E 2 AI picture generator.

AI chatbots are a lot of fun to use and can produce anything from new episodes of long-defunct TV shows to poetry.

The good news is that there is now an official ChatGPT app for Apple’s mobile devices if you want to try out ChatGPT on your iPhone.

There is still a way to access ChatGPT on your Android smartphone even though there isn’t yet a version available for Android phones. You can also experiment with some other comparable apps on both platforms.

How To Use ChatGPT On Your iPhone

The best way to use the chatbot on an iPhone is via downloading the official ChatGPT app, which was made available by OpenAI.

Sadly, it’s now only accessible through the U.S. App Store, however other nations should get access to it shortly.

Step 1: Start by searching for ChatGPT — The Official App by OpenAI in the App Store, then choosing to Get to download and install it on your iPhone.

Step 2: Once it’s installed, open the ChatGPT app.

Step 3: You must sign into an account that you already have or make a new one before using the ChatGPT app for the first time.Select Log in and proceed with the in-app browser’s instructions if you’ve previously used ChatGPT through a web browser.

Step 4: Choose one of the sign-in choices to use your Apple ID, Google account, or register with an email address and password if you have never used ChatGPT before.

You must give your first and last name, date of birth, and a mobile phone number where an SMS text message can be delivered to authenticate your account when joining up for the first time.

Although using your iPhone’s number is the simplest option, you can use any number that can send and receive SMS texts and is recognised as a mobile number instead.

In some circumstances, you might need to use a different phone number since ChatGPT disallows those it detects as VoIP, virtual phone, or landline numbers.

Ironically for an AI Bot, the database of numbers it utilises isn’t totally precise; if ChatGPT isn’t accepting your iPhone’s number, you might need to try a different number belonging to a friend or relative and enter the code from there.

The majority of the third-party ChatGPT apps we cover later don’t require you to authenticate your phone number with Open AI, so if all else fails, give them a try.

Step 5: The main chat screen will reappear once you’ve verified your mobile number.

To open the keyboard and start composing a message to the chatbot like you would in most other messaging apps, select the Message area at the bottom of the screen.

Step 6: Once you are prepared, click the up arrow to submit your message to ChatGPT and wait for a reply.

As an alternative, you can speak your message into the message field by selecting the little waveform button.

The text-to-speech analysis is done using Open AI’s Whisper neural net rather than Apple’s in the iPhone’s built-in Dictation feature.

Even while the ChatGPT iPhone app isn’t flawless, it’s still the best option if you want the authentic ChatGPT experience on your iPhone.

How To Use ChatGPT On Your Android phone

As previously indicated, there isn’t an official ChatGPT app for Android yet, but one is on the way. However, you can currently use your web browser to access the ChatGPT website.

Step 1: Head to the OpenAI website.

Step 2: If it’s your first time here, sign up for an account. Otherwise, log in.

Step 3: Make sure you have a mobile phone number on hand if you’re signing up because you’ll need to use it to verify your account.

Whether your primary phone number doesn’t work, try asking a friend or member of your family whether you can use their number to prove that you’re a human.

As we mentioned before, you can’t use a virtual phone number, VoIP number, or landline number, and ChatGPT may get this wrong.

As an alternative, you may use one of the ChatGPT apps we’ve compiled in the next section since many of them don’t demand the same amount of user authentication, or any at all in some circumstances.

Step 4: Type a question to begin going after signing up or logging in. The homepage provides some recommendations, but feel free to look around and even inquire about ChatGPT’s capabilities.

Best ChatGPT iPhone Apps

Even though ChatGPT is now formally accessible on the App Store, the experience is still very basic.

There are many other apps that take advantage of ChatGPT’s amazing capabilities and are worth a look if you’re seeking for more features. Here are a few of the top ones.

Genie – AI Chatbot

Due to the fact that it is so feature-rich, Genie is one of the best iOS ChatGPT alternatives. It can write anything you ask it to, recognise photographs, summarise PDF files or web pages, and virtually anything else you can think of.

It is an amazing piece of technology and one of the few that support GPT-4, giving it superior image and file recognition capabilities.

Unfortunately, this implies that it is not inexpensive. Only five “wishes” (questions) are available to free users each day. You will need to subscribe if you want more than that.

You’ll need to pay for those subscriptions if you want more than five wishes every day because they aren’t cheap either.

ChatOn – AI Chatbot Assistant

Although ChatOn lacks key ChatGPT staples, such as the dark, neon colour schemes and scrolling text effect, compared to some other options, it makes up for it in terms of features.

In addition to its standard chatbot functions, ChatOn can pretend to be a sarcastic friend, generate motivational quotes, or perform any other variety of functions.

However, you must pay for unlimited access; plans start at $7 per month. It is not entirely free.

Although it’s not nearly as well-polished as other applications and some of the modes don’t work all that well, it’s still a fun alternative and less expensive than competing apps.

Perplexity – Ask Anything

One of the settings in ChatGPT for iPhone that we have personally covered is perplexity, which is definitely our favourite.

It’s not only really easy to use—just download it and start using it; there’s no need to sign in—but it also tells you where it got the information, and—most importantly—it’s totally free.

The fact that there is absolutely no subscription fee sets it apart from so many other iOS ChatGPT apps.

Best ChatGPT Android Apps

An official ChatGPT app is not yet available on the Google Play Store. However, some apps provide comparable features, and the majority still employ the ChatGPT architecture. Here are a few fun alternatives to Android:

Nova – ChatGPT AI Chatbot

It is similar to ChatGPT but has a nicer UI and is available as an app. That’s essentially all there is to say about it, but we’d be lying if we didn’t also add how wonderfully it does it.

The neon colour palette complements the futuristic nature of AI chatbots, and the text’s scrolling appearance gives you the impression that you are corresponding with a real person.

Although other reviews have complained about concerns with crashes on more difficult questions, we found it to be reasonably quick and trustworthy.

It does, regrettably, require a subscription for unlimited access. A monthly subscription costs $8 and gives you access to the GPT-3.5 Turbo model, unlimited questions, and chat history.

ChatSonic: Super ChatGPT App

Although ChatSonic is powered by ChatGPT, it asserts to be the only GPT-powered chatbot to outperform its supporter.

It can participate in spoken conversations like Google Assistant and generate images through DALL-E in addition to connecting to ChatGPT for test-based questions.

The future of AI certainly lies in combining these distinct services into a unified service, but ChatSonic has already done it.

However, ChatSonic has restrictions, just like Nova had earlier. You can only use a set number of words in questions and answers each month; if you want to use more, you must pay.

The monthly fee for the subscription starts at $10 for 40,000 words, and it increases significantly if you need more.

Even worse, using it at busy times may result in a word cost that is twice. ChatSonic can therefore do a lot, but it also has a lot of demands.

Bing – Your AI copilot

Although this software isn’t powered by ChatGPT, it’s still worthwhile to download and experiment with, especially if you’re running into problems with other apps’ free-to-use restrictions.

The unpopular search engine Bing now offers an AI chatbot with some entertaining features not found on ChatGPT. For example, you can adjust it to be more imaginative, more accurate, or a harmonious combination of the two.

You may therefore receive some absurd responses or some precise ones.

To access Bing’s AI features, you must enrol in to a Microsoft account and get on a waitlist, but when we joined in, we discovered that access was already granted.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

6 Best Video Sites For Every Need: Enhance Your Online Video Experience

How To Convert PPT To PDF File With 3 Simple Methods?

5 Best VS Code ChatGPT Extensions: Enhancing Your Coding Experience
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT

ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs