How to file Your Claim in Facebook’s $725M Data Privacy Settlement
How to file Your Claim in Facebook’s $725M Data Privacy Settlement

(CTN News) – Time is running out for individuals who wish to file a claim for a share of Facebook’s $725 million data privacy settlement resulting from a class action lawsuit.

The settlement arises from allegations that Facebook, now under its parent company Meta, permitted unauthorized access to users’ private data and that of their friends. If you used Facebook in the United States between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, you may be eligible to file a claim. However, the deadline to do so is rapidly approaching.

The online filing deadline for the Facebook data privacy settlement claim is 11:59 p.m. PST on Friday, August 25. All envelopes must be postmarked by the same date for those opting to file by mail. This deadline is crucial for those seeking compensation for potential privacy violations.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has agreed to pay $725 million as part of a settlement to resolve multiple class action lawsuits. These lawsuits accused Facebook of allowing third parties to access users’ private data and the data of their friends without proper consent.

The data may include sensitive information such as hometowns, birthdays, and private messages shared on the platform. Although Meta has agreed to the substantial settlement, it maintains that it did not engage in any wrongful actions.

Individuals who used Facebook in the United States between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, may qualify to file a settlement claim. The amount awarded per claim will depend on factors such as the total number of claimants, the duration of their Facebook usage within the specified timeframe, and the net settlement amount after accounting for various costs.

Claim forms can be conveniently submitted online or printed and mailed. However, it’s important to note that filing a claim does not guarantee payment. The settlement administrator must first approve all claims before payments are disbursed to claimants.

The timeline for distributing settlement payments remains uncertain. After all eligible claims are submitted, a final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for September 7. If the court approves the settlement, the possibility of appeals may arise, potentially causing delays in the payment process.

The Facebook User Privacy Settlement website states that payments will be distributed as soon as possible following the court’s final approval of the settlement and the resolution of any potential appeals. This emphasizes the importance of adhering to the filing deadline and participating in the claims process.

