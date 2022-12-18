New IOS 16.2 Has Advanced Data Protection And Apple Music Sing

(CTN News) – Recent years have seen Apple’s big IOS 16.2 releases often deliver some of its most significant improvements in the point releases following the major release in September.

In iOS 16, iOS 16.1 introduced Live Activities, Matter support, a battery percentage indicator, and iCloud Shared Photo Library.

It is possible that iOS 16.2 will be even more significant than 16.1. The updated version will enable end-to-end encryption for more iCloud data, support karaoke on Apple Music, improve the always-on display on the iPhone 14 Pro, and update the Home architecture.

Update 12/13/22: iOS 16.2 has now been released to all users. There are several new features in this release, including Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection, the Freeform app, and improvements to the Lock Screen.

A new feature has been added to iOS 16.2

We have outlined what we know is available in iOS 16.2 beta. The latest features and changes will be added to this section as they are discovered.

With Apple Music Sing, you can sing along to your favorite songs. Check out Apple Music Sing for more information.

With 16.2, a number of enhanced privacy features will be introduced, including stronger iCloud encryption, security key support, and the ability to verify iMessage contact keys.

The updated features of iPadOS 16.2

There will be the same brand-new features in iPadOS 16.2 as in 16.2, as well as the following enhanced features:

Stage Manager support for external displays: Removed before the initial release of iPadOS 16.1, external display support is now available for iPads with the M1 or M2 chip in iPadOS 16.2. Stage Manager allows iPad users to connect their tablet to a secondary display with resolutions up to 6K.

Updates to iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 regarding security

As part of iOS 16.2, nearly three dozen security fixes have been implemented for numerous apps and system services. In addition to several WebKit fixes that may allow arbitrary code execution, Apple does not report that any have been actively exploited.

Notes on iOS 16.2

IOS 16.2’s official release notes are as follows:

Unrestricted

The Freeform app lets you work creatively with friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad, and iPhone

A flexible canvas lets you add files, images, and stickers.

With drawing tools, you can sketch anywhere on the canvas

Sing

– Sing along to millions of your favorite songs on Apple Music

It lets you mix it up, duet with the original artist, or perform solo

Newly enhanced beat-by-beat lyrics make it even easier to follow along

iCloud Data Protection

With the new option, 23 iCloud data categories are protected with end-to-end encryption, including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos, so you are protected even in the event of a data breach.

