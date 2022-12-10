Google Gets Officially Registered as a Company in Pakistan

(CTN News) – According to official records, American internet giant Google has registered as a corporation with Pakistan’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP).

The internet giant registered with the SECP since social media businesses were required to establish national offices under the “Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules, 2021.”

Following the registration of the American multinational technology business, other social media platforms will also open offices in Pakistan, according to Syed Aminul Haque, minister of information technology and telecommunication, in a statement to Geo News.

“TikTok will have an office in Pakistan shortly. He said companies are still hesitant because of mistrust and uneven rules, despite his ministry’s assurances that it would help foreign businesses fully.

According to Pakistan’s government’s social media regulations, firms are now required to register, and Google did so in this case.

If Google’s server is constructed in Pakistan, data will be secure. Even now, all businesses, including social media platforms, keep their data outside Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari went to the Asia-Pacific offices of Facebook’s parent company, Meta, in Singapore earlier today.

During his visit, Bilawal emphasized Pakistan’s IT industry’s successes and enormous potential. He strongly desires improved collaboration between Pakistan and the social media behemoth.

