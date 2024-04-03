Using WhatsApp’s Status Updates, Users Can Mention Private Contacts

(CTN News) – WhatsApp is developing a new feature which allows users to discreetly mention their favourite contacts in status updates by mentioning the names of the contacts.

There will soon be the option for users of the Meta-owned application to mention people discreetly in updates to their Status.

There is an alert sent to that contact only whenever a contact is mentioned in a status update. This makes sure that the contact is informed as soon as possible of the mention in the status update.

The purpose of this WhatsApp notice is to inform you that this information is private in nature.

There will only be alerts sent to the people who have been mentioned, protecting their privacy, since other users are unable to see what has been mentioned.

“In addition to allowing users to mention specific contacts in their status updates, the app creates a greater sense of interaction among specific contacts, as a result of allowing users to mention specific contacts.

This system ensures that all important updates and events will always be brought to the attention of all the specified contacts because all notifications will be sent directly to them,” stated WABetaInfo in their review of the system.

It should also be noted that since these mentions are private, they will not be visible in status updates, ensuring that they remain discreet and restricted to the intended recipients for the time being.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp’s swipeable Navigation Bar has also finally become an official feature of the app.

WhatsApp has been trying out a new menu bar style for almost a year now, which is proving to be very successful. Initially noticed by beta testers, the change shows how dedicated the app is to adhering to Google’s Material Design guidelines, according to WABetaInfo, demonstrating how it is committed to following the app’s guidelines in the future.

