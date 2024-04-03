Connect with us

Tech

Using WhatsApp's Status Updates, Users Can Mention Private Contacts
Advertisement

Tech

Netflix And Meta Are Accused Of Sharing Secret Data In A Lawsuit

Tech

OpenAI's Startup Fund Removed Sam Altman From Its Program

Tech

Following Years Of Criticism, Microsoft Unbundles Office And Teams

Tech

Laptop Cooling: Keeping Your Gaming Machine from Overheating in 2024

Tech

Explore trendzguruji.me's Computer Trends for the Latest Tech

Tech

Here are 3 Quantum Computers Available Right Now from Affordable to Expensive

Tech

GTA 6 Release in Jeopardy: Fans Face Potential Disappointment

Tech

Webmail.Sunpharma: Take Your Email to the Next Level

Tech

Trendzguruji.me Cyber: Learn More About Cyber Security Awareness

Tech

101Desires.com: Internet Shopping Trends in Retrospective

Tech

Google Podcasts App Shutting Down in the US: Users Urged to Migrate to YouTube Music

Tech

Court Rules Meta Cannot Prevent US FTC From Reopening Privacy Probe

Tech

OpenAI Unveils Voice Engine: Groundbreaking Technology for Voice Reproduction

Tech

The Easiest Way to Upscale Images Online in 2024

Tech

How to Remove Background from Image Online in 2024

Tech

Huawei's Cloud And Digital Businesses Grow 9.6%, Doubling Profit In 2023

Tech

Microsoft and OpenAI's $100B AI Data Center Project: Stargate Unveiled

Tech

Grok-1.5: Elon Musk's X.ai Introduces Advanced AI Model For Social Network X's Chatbot

Tech

LinkedIn Tests New Short-Form Video Feed: A Move Towards Professional Engagement

Tech

Using WhatsApp’s Status Updates, Users Can Mention Private Contacts

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

43 seconds ago

on

Using WhatsApp's Status Updates, Users Can Mention Private Contacts

(CTN News) – WhatsApp is developing a new feature which allows users to discreetly mention their favourite contacts in status updates by mentioning the names of the contacts.

There will soon be the option for users of the Meta-owned application to mention people discreetly in updates to their Status.

There is an alert sent to that contact only whenever a contact is mentioned in a status update. This makes sure that the contact is informed as soon as possible of the mention in the status update.

The purpose of this WhatsApp notice is to inform you that this information is private in nature.

There will only be alerts sent to the people who have been mentioned, protecting their privacy, since other users are unable to see what has been mentioned.

“In addition to allowing users to mention specific contacts in their status updates, the app creates a greater sense of interaction among specific contacts, as a result of allowing users to mention specific contacts.

This system ensures that all important updates and events will always be brought to the attention of all the specified contacts because all notifications will be sent directly to them,” stated WABetaInfo in their review of the system.

It should also be noted that since these mentions are private, they will not be visible in status updates, ensuring that they remain discreet and restricted to the intended recipients for the time being.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp’s swipeable Navigation Bar has also finally become an official feature of the app.

WhatsApp has been trying out a new menu bar style for almost a year now, which is proving to be very successful. Initially noticed by beta testers, the change shows how dedicated the app is to adhering to Google’s Material Design guidelines, according to WABetaInfo, demonstrating how it is committed to following the app’s guidelines in the future.

SEE ALSO:

Netflix And Meta Are Accused Of Sharing Secret Data In A Lawsuit

OpenAI’s Startup Fund Removed Sam Altman From Its Program

Following Years Of Criticism, Microsoft Unbundles Office And Teams
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies