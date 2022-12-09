Connect with us

Tech Business

Japanese Billionaire Maezawa Reveals Crew Of Artists For dearMoon Project
Advertisement

Tech

SpaceX Rocket Successfully Lands With 40 OneWeb Satellites In Orbit

Tech

128GB Apple TV 4K On Amazon For $139.99, Delivered By Christmas

Tech

Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen) Review: Not Smarter, But Smaller

Tech

Twitter To Raise Blue Pricing To $11 For iPhone Users

Tech

Telegram Now Works Without a SIM Card

Tech

Fractal Design PC Case: Partly Wood

Tech

Fortnite Mr Beast Skin Unlocking Guide

Tech Business

Elon Musk Loses His Title Of World's Richest Person To LVMH Boss Arnault

Tech

Echo Show 15 Just Got a Good Reason To Buy

Tech

Adobe Layoffs 100 Employees To Reduce Expenses

Tech

Huawei Is Not Being Banned By Germany

Tech

5 Amazing SEO Content Agencies Bangkok with Thousands Quality Contents

Tech

How Can Blockchain Be Utilized In Financial Services?

News Tech

Maryland Governor Bans The Use Of TikTok On State-Owned Devices

Tech

OneWeb Rival SpaceX Plans To Launch 40 Satellites

Tech

Top 4 Mistakes Software Startup Entrepreneurs Need to Avoid

Tech

Top 2 Reasons You Should Invest in Building a SaaS Startup

Tech

Apple Sued By 2 Women Who Claim That AirTag Allows Stalkers To Monitor Victims

Tech

NASA's Orion Capsule Comes Closest To The Moon

Tech

Japanese Billionaire Maezawa Reveals Crew Of Artists For dearMoon Project

Published

14 mins ago

on

Japanese Billionaire Maezawa Reveals Crew Of Artists For dearMoon Project

(CTN NEWS) – Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire, disclosed on Thursday the names of eight crew members who would go with him in 2023 on a SpaceX rocket still in production.

The dearMoon mission was initially introduced in 2018.

Initially declaring he would invite a group of six to eight musicians, Maezawa then amended the rules to require candidates to enter a competition through an online application process.

The eight individuals selected were American DJ and producer Steve Aoki, American YouTuber Tim Dodd, Czech artist Yemi AD, and Irish photographer Rhiannon Adam.

British photographer Karim Iliya, American filmmaker Brendan Hall, Indian actor Dev Joshi, and South Korean K-pop band TOP.

Two backup crew members were also present: American snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington and Japanese dancer Miyu.

Maezawa produced a two-minute video on YouTube that was shortly made private after previewing his announcement on Twitter.

However, CNBC space reporter Michael Sheetz tweeted a saved copy.

In the video, Maezawa added, “I hope everyone will grasp the responsibility that comes with leaving the Earth, travelling to the Moon, and returning.”

“They will benefit greatly from this experience, and I wish they would use it to benefit the world and humanity.”

The journey would take approximately six days to complete roundtrip and circumnavigate the Moon without a landing, according to a mission profile image on the dearMoon website.

The SpaceX Starship will be the most potent rocket ever created when it is finished.

SpaceX has not yet conducted an orbital test flight, despite its upper stage’s success in test flights inside the atmosphere and successful landings.

The company’s creator Elon Musk has frequently stated that this will happen before the end of 2022.

Maezawa, the extremely wealthy entrepreneur of Japan’s largest online clothing store, travelled to the International Space Station last year on a Russian Soyuz rocket for an estimated 10 billion yen ($73 million at the current exchange rate).

RELATED CTN NEWS:

SpaceX Rocket Successfully Lands With 40 OneWeb Satellites In Orbit

128GB Apple TV 4K On Amazon For $139.99, Delivered By Christmas

Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen) Review: Not Smarter, But Smaller
Related Topics:
Continue Reading