128GB Apple TV 4K On Amazon For $139.99, Delivered By Christmas

(CTN News) – With its latest price cut for the 2022 Apple TV 4K 128GB model with Ethernet, Amazon continues to offer highly aggressive Apple deals. The latest price cut brings down the price of Apple TV 4K 128GB to the lowest level ever.

There is an Apple TV 4K 128GB Wi-Fi + Ethernet model set to arrive by Christmas at Amazon for the price of $139.99, according to press time. In addition to the record-breaking price drop, the streaming box with Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity offers a better deal than Black Friday on the streaming box.

The Apple TV 4K 2022 also comes with 128GB storage capacity, making it the highest capacity unit in the Apple TV 4K line-up for 2022. Check out our Apple TV 4K Price Guide if you’re looking for a price comparison across the range of products.

Amazon has additional Apple deals available for you to choose from

There is a $20 discount on the AirPods Pro 2 when you purchase them for

There is a $50 discount on Apple Watch Ultra ( various colors ).

It is possible to get the Apple Watch SE ( 40mm , GPS, Midnight or Starlight Aluminum, Sport Band) for $209.99 ( $40 off ).

( 64GB, Wi-Fi ) iPad mini 6 at $399.99 ( $100 off)

The iPad Air 5 ( 256GB, Wi-Fi ) is currently on sale for $649 ( $100 off ).

A discounted price of $749 ($50 off) is available for the 2022 11 “

In 2022, the 12.9” iPad Pro (M2, 128GB, Wi-Fi) will be available for $1,039 ($60 off).

Deals and discounts for the holiday season

There are a lot of sales currently on this week, so take advantage of them. This is just a small sampling of the offers that you will find in the Apple Insider Apple Price Guide, which is packed with hundreds more offers.

There is a $200 savings on Apple’s M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD when you order today

Apple has lowered the price of the M1 MacBook Pro to $999, which is a $500 savings

The Apple Watch Ultra is back on sale at Amazon and will be delivered before Christmas

This is your guide to the hottest stocking stuffers under $20 for Mac fans this holiday season

A 14-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro with 32GB RAM is now available at $2,445 from Apple, plus you get a $70 discount on AppleCare

Does Apple TV have a monthly fee?

(1) If you buy an Apple device, Apple TV+ is included free for 3 months. (2) A monthly subscription is just $6.99 per month after a free seven-day trial. (3) Apple TV+ is included in Apple One, which bundles up to five other Apple services into a single monthly subscription.

