Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Global Apple Services Restored After Brief Outages

(CTN News) – According to the company’s website, there have been issues with the Apple Store as well as the company’s other services.

Its video and music streaming platforms TV+ and Music, have been resolved following outages across multiple regions for a period of time.

According to Apple’s system status pages for several countries reviewed, there were also issues reported with Fitness+, as well as Arcade, Audiobooks, Books, and Podcasts, according to system status pages for several countries.

It was reported that Apple’s services were down across a number of countries, including the United States, Britain, India, China, and Australia.

It seems that the outage began at about 2213 GMT on Wednesday and lasted for more than an hour as indicated by the status pages on the company’s website.

In the United States, more than 6,400 users reported issues with the App Store during the peak of the outage, as well as Apple TV+, Music, and TV during the peak of the outage.

It is reported that Over 1,000 reports were recorded by Down Detector, an outage tracking service that compiles status reports from different sources, including users, to keep track of outages.

I contacted Apple for comments regarding the cause of the outages, but the company was unable to respond to my inquiry.

