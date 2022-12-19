Elon Musk Asks Twitter Users If He Should Resign As CEO In A Poll

(CTN NEWS) – Elon Musk, who launched new speech restrictions on Sunday that aimed to outlaw mentions of competing social media platforms, has admitted he made a mistake.

And is now asking Twitter users to determine whether or not he should continue to run the social media platform.

Twitter said that users will no longer be allowed to link to Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, and other services the company labelled as “prohibited” in yet another significant policy change.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

However, the action drew such rapid criticism, including from previous supporters of Twitter’s new billionaire owner, that Musk vowed to refrain from making any other significant policy changes without first conducting an online survey of users.

“apologise. Won’t happen again,” Elon Musk wrote in a tweet before starting a new 12-hour poll on whether or not he should leave his position as Twitter’s CEO. “I will follow this poll’s findings,”

Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

After shutting down a Twitter account last week that was monitoring the travels of his private jet, the event marked Musk’s most recent attempt to censor specific speech.

Popular websites like Facebook and Instagram were among the prohibited domains, along with upstart competitors Mastodon, Tribel, Nostr, Post, and the Truth Social platform run by former President Donald Trump.

Why those seven websites were on the blacklist but not others like Parler, TikTok, or LinkedIn was not explained by Twitter.

According to Twitter, accounts that contain the blocked URLs in their profile will at the very least be temporarily suspended.

The practise is so common, though, that it’s unclear whether or how the firm will impose the limitations on Twitter’s millions of users worldwide.

Paul Graham, a well-known venture capitalist in Silicon Valley, was one of the test subjects. Graham had previously lauded Elon Musk, but on Sunday he warned his 1.5 million followers that this was the “final straw” and to find him on Mastodon.

His Twitter account was immediately shut down and then quickly reinstated.

Additionally, Twitter has announced that it would stop promoting third-party social media link aggregators like Linktree, which some users use to display their online presence.

After its main Twitter account tweeted about the @ElonJet dispute last week, Twitter previously took action to ban links to one of its competitors, Mastodon.

Mastodon has seen significant growth in recent weeks as a substitute for Twitter users dissatisfied with Elon Musk’s changes to the platform since he paid $44 billion for the company in late October.

And started restoring accounts that broke the previous Twitter leadership’s rules against hate speech and other harms.

Some Twitter users encouraged followers to visit their new Mastodon profile by including links to it in their tweets.

Attempts to get around restrictions, like typing out “instagram dot com” and a username in place of a straight website link, are now prohibited on Twitter.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, did not respond to demands for comment on Sunday.

Elmo starting to sound like a narcissistic jealous boyfriend! 🤣 https://t.co/ZqEsjbZTYo Twitter users will no longer be able to link to certain rival social media websites, including what the company described Sunday as “prohibited platforms” Face… — Ráichéal #GoodTrouble #Resist #Vote #BLM 🇺🇦 (@starrshine7) December 18, 2022

The “paid advertisement/promotion” and “cross-posting” of some content coming from the blocked websites will still be permitted, according to Twitter.

Elon Musk modified Twitter’s policies on Wednesday to make it against the law to share another person’s present location without that person’s permission.

He also permanently banned the @ElonJet account.

He then claimed that the journalists were broadcasting “essentially assassination coordinates” when they wrote about the jet-tracking account, which is still accessible on other websites like Mastodon, Facebook, Instagram, and Truth Social.

Using that as evidence, he defended Twitter’s actions taken last week to suspend the accounts of multiple journalists who cover Musk and the social media platform, including writers for The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN.

Voice of America, and other organisations. Many of those accounts were recovered after Musk conducted an online survey.

The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now. https://t.co/MFdXbEQFCe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2022

Then, over the weekend, Taylor Lorenz of The Washington Post became the newest journalist to receive a temporary Twitter suspension.

Lorenz claimed that she and another Post technology writer were looking into Musk for a story. She had reached out to the business mogul before, but her messages remained unanswered.

On Saturday, she attempted again by tweeting at Musk and asking an interview.

The specific subject was not made clear in the tweet, but it was in response to Musk’s claims that journalists were revealing the whereabouts of his family by using the jet-tracker account.

As well as Elon Musks tweets about an alleged incident involving a “violent stalker” in Southern California earlier in the week.

Anyone recognize this person or car? pic.twitter.com/2U0Eyx7iwl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

Later on Saturday, when Lorenz checked Twitter to see whether there had been a response, she discovered that her account had been “permanently suspended.”

Lorenz told The Associated Press over the phone early on Sunday, “I won’t say I didn’t foresee it. She claimed that no explicit justification for the prohibition was provided.

BREAKING: Taylor Lorenz- the person who doxxed me was just suspended from Twitter pic.twitter.com/guCz7io6Ng — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 18, 2022

The arbitrary suspension of another Post journalist, according to Sally Buzbee, executive editor of The Washington Post, “further undermines Elon Musk’s assertion that he intends to run Twitter as a platform dedicated to free expression,” she said in a written statement on Sunday.

Once more, the suspension happened without any kind of notice, procedure, or justification; this time, a reporter had just asked Elon Musk for comment for a story, according to Buzbee.

Journalists from the Post should be restored right away, without unreasonable restrictions.

Lorenz’s account and the tweet she believed had led to her suspension were both restored by Sunday noon.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Twitter Bans Linking to 7 Social Media Platforms, Including Facebook