Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air Is Down To $999, Plus More Deals This Week

(CTN News) – Although the holiday shopping cut-off dates have passed, the MacBook deals aren’t over. Beats Fit Pro is available for $160, while Bose’s Quiet Comfort Earbuds II are $249.

Several items have even dropped below their Cyber Week prices, such as GoPro’s Hero 11 Black Mini, the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and Eufy’s RoboVac X8 Hybrid.

These items may not ship in time for Christmas, but this is still a great opportunity to save money on devices and tech you’ve been eyeing. Today you can still get the hottest deals of the week.

MacBook Air M2 from Apple

A MacBook Air M2 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is currently selling for $999 a t Amazon and B&H Photo. B&H is also offering a $180 discount on the 512GB model.

A well-rounded laptop is Apple’s latest ultra-thin portable. You can use it for day-to-day productivity or even more intensive tasks such as media editing.

In addition to the large screen and powerful speakers, the speakers seem larger than they are. The laptop doesn’t have an SD card slot or a 120Hz screen.

It’s probably not the right choice for intense gaming or video editing, but it’s a great everyday laptop. The 2021 MacBook Pro models are likely to be more suitable for intensive use. It is currently on sale MacBook for $3,049 at B&H, saving you $450.

The Apple Pencil 2 is the highest-rated stylus you can get for your iPad Pro or Air, and is one of our top-rated accessories. The Pencil costs $130 and doesn’t go on sale often, but right now it’s on sale at Amazon for $89.

It matches its all-time low price with a 31 percent discount. Drawing and sketching can be done using a variety of drawing apps, and if the Scribble setting is enabled, you can type your handwriting anywhere.

A second-generation model includes on-board tap controls and wireless charging while magnetically snapping to the edge of your iPad Pro or iPad Air.

The second-generation stylus works with the latest iPad Pro, Mini, and Air models, but not with the standard iPad 2022. Amazon currently offers the first-generation Apple Pencil for $95 to go with that tablet.

It’s not too late to grab one of Google’s Pixel devices at a discount if you missed Black Friday. Currently, you can save 33 percent on Pixel 6a smartphones and 17 percent on Pixel 7 smartphones. Consequently, an unlocked 5G Google Pixel 6a costs just $299 and a 5G Google Pixel 7 costs $499.

The Pixel 7 Pro is now $749 after a $150 discount. In our review of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro back in October, we praised their smart software and upgraded cameras as the best bargain in flagship phones.

There is also a $50 discount on the Pixel Watch during the sale. As a result, Google’s first smartwatch is now available for $300, its lowest price yet.

When we reviewed Fitbit, we admired the gorgeous design and the integration of fitness and health features.

The Pixel Buds A-Series are also on sale MacBook for just $69 after a 30 percent discount. We were impressed with the sound quality, seamless integration of Google Assistant and the large number of features the A-Series offer for the price. Especially after this latest discount.

