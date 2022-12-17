Connect with us

Tech Business

Elon Musk Re-Activates Journalists' Twitter Accounts
Advertisement

Tech

SpaceX Launches 'SWOT' Mission To Orbit To Explore Ocean Secrets

Tech Business

Elon Musk's Suspension Of Journalists Exacerbates Global Conflict

Tech

Now That Twitter Is Dead, Here's How To Stay In The Know

Tech

Try a Galaxy Fold And You'll Never Look Back

Tech

The Oppo Find N2 Flip Is Thinner, Lighter, And Has a Better Screen

Tech Business

Elon Musk Suspends Journalists Accounts On Twitter

Tech

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in the Bahamas after US Files Charges

Tech

The Galaxy A14's Key Specs Have Been Revealed

Tech

The Vivo S16 Lineup Is Coming On December 22

Tech

Apple And U2's Strange Relationship Explained

Tech

Twitter To Shut Down Its Newsletter Platform 'Revue' In January

Social Media Tech

Instagram Introduces New 'Notes' Feature

Tech

TikTok Video Downloader Helps You Download TikTok Videos Without a Watermark

Tech Business

Elon Musk's Jet Tracking Bot Suspended On Twitter

Tech Business

Building a Brand Identity Through Videos

Tech

Windows 11 Gets a More Modern OneDrive App

Tech

NASA Mars Rover Captures The 1st Sound Of A Dust Devil

Tech Business

U.S. Researchers Announces 'Limitless Clean-Energy' Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

Tech Business

Twitter To Dissolve Its Trust And Safety Advisory Board

Tech

Elon Musk Re-Activates Journalists’ Twitter Accounts

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Elon Musk Re-activates Journalists' Twitter Accounts

(CTN NEWS) – Elon Musk restored the Twitter accounts of a number of journalists that had been suspended for a day due to a dispute over the publication of open information regarding the billionaire’s aircraft.

The extraordinary bans on Friday drew sharp criticism from government representatives, advocacy groups.

And journalistic organizations from around the world; some said that the microblogging platform was endangering press freedom.

The reinstatements followed those suspensions.

Elon Musk later ran a Twitter Poll, which revealed that the majority of the participants desired the accounts to be promptly restored.

“The conversation is over. My location was doxxed by accounts, and their suspension has been lifted “On Saturday, Elon Musk stated in a tweet.

A request for comment from Reuters did not receive a response right away from Twitter.

A review by Reuters revealed that the accounts that had been suspended, including those of journalists from the New York Times, CNN, and the Washington Post, had been restored.

The suspensions were earlier denounced by EU representatives from France, Germany, Britain, and the United Kingdom.

Critics view the incident—dubbed the “Thursday Night Massacre” by one prominent security researcher—as new proof that Elon Musk, who calls himself a “free speech absolutist,” silences users and speech he finds offensive.

Tesla, an electric vehicle manufacturer run by Musk, had its stock decline 4.7% on Friday and post its worst weekly loss since March 2020 as investors grew more concerned about his propensity for distraction and the deteriorating global economy.

The French minister of industry, Roland Lescure, stated on Friday that he would stop using Twitter after Elon Musk suspended journalists.

The suspensions left Melissa Fleming, the head of communications for the UN, “very upset,” and she tweeted that “media freedom is not a toy.”

Twitter received a warning from the German Foreign Office that the ministry had a concern with actions that threatened press freedom.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

SpaceX Launches ‘SWOT’ Mission To Orbit To Explore Ocean Secrets

Now That Twitter Is Dead, Here’s How To Stay In The Know

Elon Musk’s Suspension Of Journalists Exacerbates Global Conflict
Related Topics:
Continue Reading