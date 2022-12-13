Twitter Re-launched Twitter Blue Subscriber Service For iOS, Web Users

(CTN NEWS) – Twitter is again trying to launch the Twitter Blue premium service a month after a failed attempt.

The social networking site announced that users could subscribe to Twitter Blue to receive a blue checkmark and exclusive access features starting Monday.

we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark 🧵 pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50 — Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2022

Elon Musk‘s billionaire-owned business has also begun awarding businesses on the platform with a brand-new gold check mark.

The gold label emerged on Monday on the account profiles for Coca-Cola, Nike, Google, and hundreds of other major firms.

According to the firm on a support website, “The gold checkmark shows that the account is an official business account through Twitter Blue for Business.”

Initially, the Twitter Blue checkmark was only displayed next to verified brands, celebrities, organizations, and journalists.

Twitter is relaunching Twitter Blue on Monday: On iOS, it will cost $11/mo while through the web app it will cost $8/mo, the “Official” label will be replaced with a gold checkmark, gray checkmarks for government accounts, blue checkmark for Twitter Blue subscribers upon review pic.twitter.com/JCmvuXsWY8 — Simpli Tech (@SimpliTechNews) December 11, 2022

After Musk paid $44 billion to acquire Twitter in October, he started a service that offered blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 per month.

However, days after it launched, Twitter banned the service due to an influx of fake accounts, including those mimicking Nintendo, the drugmaker Eli Lilly, and Elon Musk’s companies, Tesla and SpaceX.

For $8 per month for online users and $11 per month for iPhone and iPad users, the relaunched service will be available.

subscribers will be able to change their handle, display name or profile photo, but if they do they’ll temporarily lose the blue checkmark until their account is reviewed again — Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2022

Based in San Francisco, Subscribers, according to Twitter, will see fewer adverts, have the ability to post longer videos, and have their tweets shown more prominently.

According to Twitter‘s website, corporate accounts either automatically receive the gold designation or must pay an additional fee.

