Connect with us

Tech Business

Elon Musk's Suspension Of Journalists Exacerbates Global Conflict
Advertisement

Tech

Now That Twitter Is Dead, Here's How To Stay In The Know

Tech

Try a Galaxy Fold And You'll Never Look Back

Tech

The Oppo Find N2 Flip Is Thinner, Lighter, And Has a Better Screen

Tech Business

Elon Musk Suspends Journalists Accounts On Twitter

Tech

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in the Bahamas after US Files Charges

Tech

The Galaxy A14's Key Specs Have Been Revealed

Tech

The Vivo S16 Lineup Is Coming On December 22

Tech

Apple And U2's Strange Relationship Explained

Tech

Twitter To Shut Down Its Newsletter Platform 'Revue' In January

Social Media Tech

Instagram Introduces New 'Notes' Feature

Tech

TikTok Video Downloader Helps You Download TikTok Videos Without a Watermark

Tech Business

Elon Musk's Jet Tracking Bot Suspended On Twitter

Tech Business

Building a Brand Identity Through Videos

Tech

Windows 11 Gets a More Modern OneDrive App

Tech

NASA Mars Rover Captures The 1st Sound Of A Dust Devil

Tech Business

U.S. Researchers Announces 'Limitless Clean-Energy' Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

Tech Business

Twitter To Dissolve Its Trust And Safety Advisory Board

Tech

Cropping Videos: The Ultimate Guide

Tech

Best Free Fences Alternatives for Windows [Super Easy]

Tech

Elon Musk’s Suspension Of Journalists Exacerbates Global Conflict

Published

32 mins ago

on

Elon Musk's Suspension Of Journalists Exacerbates Global Conflict

(CTN NEWS) – On Friday, Twitter suspended at least five journalists for allegedly revealing the real-time location of its owner Elon Musk.

The decision drew swift criticism from government officials, advocacy groups and journalism organizations around the globe.

The suspensions were condemned by officials from France, Germany, Britain, and the European Union, with some claiming the platform jeopardized press freedom.

According to critics, the episode, which one security research called the “Thursday Night Massacre”, demonstrates the billionaire’s dedication to eliminating speech and users he does not agree with.

Tesla (TSLA.O), an electric carmaker led by Elon Musk, slumped 4.7% on Friday and posted its worst weekly loss since March 2020, as investors worried about his distraction and a slowing global economy.

In response to Musk’s suspension of journalists, France’s industry minister Roland Lescure tweeted last Friday that he would suspend his Twitter activity.

United Nations communications chief Melissa Fleming tweeted that the suspensions were “deeply disturbing” and that media freedom is not a toy.

Twitter was warned by the German Foreign Office that moves that jeopardized the freedom of the press were unacceptable.

Elon Musk’s private plane was tracked by a Twitter account called ElonJet, which used publicly available information to track his plane.

Twitter suspended the account and others that tracked private jets on Wednesday, despite Elon Musk’s previous tweet saying he would not suspend ElonJet.

A few days later, Twitter changed its privacy policy to prohibit sharing “live location information.”

On Thursday evening, several journalists, including those from the New York Times, CNN, and the Washington Post, were suspended from Twitter without explanation.

Twitter’s trust and safety head, Ella Irwin, told Reuters overnight that the team manually reviewed “any accounts” that posted direct links to the ElonJet account in violation of the new privacy policy.

Irwin wrote, “I understand the policy is primarily focused on journalist accounts, but we apply it equally to non-journalists.”

In a statement issued on Friday, the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing said Twitter’s actions violated the First Amendment.

And the principle is that social media platforms should allow the unfiltered dissemination of information already in the public realm.

He said the journalists posted his real-time location, which is “basically assassination coordinates”.

A Twitter Spaces audio chat hosted by journalists, in which Elon Musk briefly appeared, quickly became a contentious discussion about whether the suspended reporter exposed Musk’s real-time location.

In response to questions, Musk repeatedly stated, “If you dox, you get suspended. That’s it.” A dox is a malicious publication of someone’s private information.

By posting a link to ElonJet, Drew Harwell, a Washington Post journalist who had been suspended but could join the audio chat, pushed back against the idea that he had revealed Musk’s location.

BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos, who hosted the Spaces chat, tweeted that the audio session had been abruptly cut off.

Musk tweeted, “We are fixing the legacy bug. Should be working tomorrow.”.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Now That Twitter Is Dead, Here’s How To Stay In The Know

Try a Galaxy Fold, And You’ll Never Look Back

The Oppo Find N2 Flip Is Thinner, Lighter, And Has a Better Screen
Related Topics:
Continue Reading