Twitter To Shut Down Its Newsletter Platform ‘Revue’ In January

(CTN NEWS) – Revue, a newsletter service offered by Twitter, will be discontinued. For over a month, rumors have suggested that the service would be discontinued, but now we have official confirmation and a specific date: January 18, 2023.

According to a support post on the Revue website, users won’t be able to access their accounts after that time, and all of the service’s data will be erased.

Before that, authors who used the service will have access to subscriber lists and an archive of their writing and analytics.

Twitter is shutting down its newsletter platform Revue on January 18, 2023 pic.twitter.com/G5ZunU1xp5 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 14, 2022

Revue informed its users of this information through email and announced that beginning December 20, it would stop billing them for premium newsletter subscriptions they would not receive.

To improve its platform for the long-form authors and journalists that tend to gather there, Twt purchased Revue in January 2021.

After 8 years, we’ve made the difficult decision to shut down Revue on January 18, 2023. It's been an amazing ride and we're super grateful to all who have used our service. Thanks for everything! https://t.co/8CffHYrWcT — Martijn – mdk.eth (@mdekuijper) December 14, 2022

It also enabled Facebook, which was then thought to be seeking a way into the newsletter market, to compete with Substack and Ghost, two newsletter services, and the social network itself.

Facebook introduced Bulletin later that year, which it later discontinued.

After Revue disappears, those who wish to express themselves more on Twitter may have a few options.

The corporation is reportedly working to increase the character limit from 280 to 4,000, and Elon Musk has validated these rumors.

#Twitter is working on long-form tweets 👀 ℹ️ The first 280 of 4000 characters will be visible by default https://t.co/qQL34SIY0i pic.twitter.com/Tozuzl82PJ — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) December 9, 2022

While it is best to be skeptical of his product change promises, significantly longer tweets in combination with tools like Twt subscriptions (also known as Super Follows).

This enables content creators to make content that is only accessible to paying customers and may be able to replace Revue in some situations.

We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Strangely, Musk is closing down a service that probably generated some subscription revenue, especially since he has been hammering home the point that Twt should be less dependent on ad revenue.

Perhaps he believed that having two newsletter items would be unnecessary because he intended to purchase Substack.

