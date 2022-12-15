Connect with us

Tech

Twitter To Shut Down Its Newsletter Platform 'Revue' In January
Advertisement

Social Media Tech

Instagram Introduces New 'Notes' Feature

Tech Business

Elon Musk's Jet Tracking Bot Suspended On Twitter

Tech

Windows 11 Gets a More Modern OneDrive App

Tech

NASA Mars Rover Captures The 1st Sound Of A Dust Devil

Tech Business

U.S. Researchers Announces 'Limitless Clean-Energy' Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

Tech Business

Twitter To Dissolve Its Trust And Safety Advisory Board

Tech

Cropping Videos: The Ultimate Guide

Tech

Best Free Fences Alternatives for Windows [Super Easy]

Tech

WatchOS 9.2 Now Available; Everything You Need To Know

Tech

Twitch 2022 Recap: How To Get It

Tech

How Does Nuclear Fusion Work?

Tech

Twitter Re-launched Twitter Blue Subscriber Service For iOS, Web Users

Tech

Hire Dedicated Development Team and Avoid These Mistakes!

Tech

Elon Musk Is No Longer The Richest Guy On The World

Tech

The Fundamentals of Protecting Your Home With Security Cameras

Tech

Best Laptops Of 2023: Top 5 Laptops and Usage Tips

Tech

An Introduction to Software Development and Consulting

Tech

A Duo Magnetic Wireless Power Bank From Veger That Can Charge All Your Apple Devices

Tech

Features Defining the Future of Web Development

Tech

Twitter To Shut Down Its Newsletter Platform ‘Revue’ In January

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Twitter To Shut Down Its newsletter Platform Revue Next Year

(CTN NEWS) – Revue, a newsletter service offered by Twitter, will be discontinued. For over a month, rumors have suggested that the service would be discontinued, but now we have official confirmation and a specific date: January 18, 2023.

According to a support post on the Revue website, users won’t be able to access their accounts after that time, and all of the service’s data will be erased.

Before that, authors who used the service will have access to subscriber lists and an archive of their writing and analytics.

Revue informed its users of this information through email and announced that beginning December 20, it would stop billing them for premium newsletter subscriptions they would not receive.

To improve its platform for the long-form authors and journalists that tend to gather there, Twt purchased Revue in January 2021.

It also enabled Facebook, which was then thought to be seeking a way into the newsletter market, to compete with Substack and Ghost, two newsletter services, and the social network itself.

Facebook introduced Bulletin later that year, which it later discontinued.

After Revue disappears, those who wish to express themselves more on Twitter may have a few options.

The corporation is reportedly working to increase the character limit from 280 to 4,000, and Elon Musk has validated these rumors.

While it is best to be skeptical of his product change promises, significantly longer tweets in combination with tools like Twt subscriptions (also known as Super Follows).

This enables content creators to make content that is only accessible to paying customers and may be able to replace Revue in some situations.

Strangely, Musk is closing down a service that probably generated some subscription revenue, especially since he has been hammering home the point that Twt should be less dependent on ad revenue.

Perhaps he believed that having two newsletter items would be unnecessary because he intended to purchase Substack.

RELATED CTNNEWS:

Instagram Introduces New ‘Notes’ Feature

Windows 11 Gets a More Modern OneDrive App

U.S. Researchers Announces ‘Limitless Clean-Energy’ Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins