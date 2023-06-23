Connect with us

Tech

Don't Like Sports? YouTube TV Introduces Multiview Stream Combos.
Advertisement

Tech

Apple Rolls Out iOS 17 Beta 2 - Everything New In The Updated Version Of iOS

Tech

On TikTok, What Does 'Passenger Princess' Mean?

Tech

Over 100K ChatGPT Accounts Sold on Dark Web Marketplaces, India & Pakistan Top List of Nations With Most Cases

Tech

Tesla's Dojo Supercomputer: Revolutionizing Self-Driving Technology

Tech

Micron Technology to Invest $825 Million in New Chip Facility in India

Tech

Top 10 Reasons Why Software Testing is Important

Tech

Instagram Now Allows Users To that To Download Reels - How To Download Them?

Tech

Elon Musk Plans To Set Up Tesla & SpaceX’s Starlink Satellite Internet Service In India After Meeting Modi

Tech

2 Microsoft And Activision CEOs Are On The FTC's Witness List

Tech

Commentary From AT&T On DIRECTV's Merger With Dish Network

Tech

Spotify Desktop App Gets A New Look And Robust Library

Tech

With Google Chrome For Android, You Can Take Screenshots In Incognito Mode

Tech

Sensemaking in UX Design: Creating Intuitive User Experiences

Tech

Bridging the Gap: How Proxy Servers Link Users to Material Around The World

Tech

Accelerate Learning by Engaging eLearning Software

Business Tech

Key Reasons to Hire an Electric Supplier for Business Potential

Tech

Trading Online: The Importance of Starting with Demo Accounts

Tech

How Smart Device Integration is Changing the World

Tech

What Are The Expectations With The Huawei Mate x3 in South Africa?

Tech

Don’t Like Sports? YouTube TV Introduces Multiview Stream Combos.

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Don't Like Sports? YouTube TV Introduces Multiview Stream Combos.

(CTN News) – In the world of live YouTube TV events, there’s nothing more frustrating than having to decide between watching two or more events at once. Sports enthusiasts are especially susceptible to this kind of situation.

With the launch of YouTube TV’s multiview feature in March, YouTube TV had somewhat lessened the impact of this news when it was introduced to basketball fans.

This feature is now being expanded beyond sports to include a variety of other applications.

Currently, a select number of YouTube TV users will be able to select up to five of these brand new multiview streams from their YouTube TV home screens so that they can view video content from business, news, sports, weather, and Deportes side by side.

All of these options will be available to you throughout the day, every day.

There is no doubt that this provides users with more options, but it also has a number of limitations.

Currently, YouTube TV pre-selects which streams can be viewed alongside each other – users cannot mix and match which streams they watch. Aside from that, the feature is still only available on streaming devices and televisions.

A multiview stream is by no means a new concept in the world of streaming content and it has been around for quite a while.

When PlayStation Vue was still available, this was one of the key selling points that made it so attractive to consumers.

On the Apple TV 4K, Apple recently introduced a new multiview feature available for MLS and MLB bans which can be viewed simultaneously.

It may not be as polished as YouTube TV’s version, but once it has matured and is widely available to more people, it will add a tremendous amount of value.

It is expected that it will be rolled out to all users gradually over the summer, probably in preparation for the start of the NFL season in September.

SEE ALSO:

On TikTok, What Does ‘Passenger Princess’ Mean?

Over 100K ChatGPT Accounts Sold on Dark Web Marketplaces, India & Pakistan Top List of Nations With Most Cases

Tesla’s Dojo Supercomputer: Revolutionizing Self-Driving Technology
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs