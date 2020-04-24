Bollywood Movies and TV Shows Online With Kodi

Kodi has gradually made a slow but positive impression on people that wish to share content with their friends and family from any place. It is a media software player that is free and compatible with most mobile devices.

Kodi first made its appearance in around 2002 and was called the Xbox Media Player. Its name changed in 2003, and it was renamed as the Xbox Media Center. Again, in the year 2014, the XBMC Foundation that basically delivers the service, renamed it again as Kodi.

Today, Kodi gives you streaming content when it comes to entertainment and media like videos and music. With this media player, you are able to watch and store content from any place. It is popular today as it works across every operating system, and you can access it from several devices without hassles at all.

Watch Hindi movies and music online with Kodi

If you are fond of Hindi movies and music online, you can resort to Kodi add- ons to watch them. You just need to install the add-on to get access to the entertainment you are willing to watch. They are useful as they help you watch media content without interruptions. When you wish to catch up on your favorite Hindi movies from the comforts of any place, you need to search for a good Kodi add-on with high-quality content. When it comes to Hindi movies, you will not find a wide array of options; however, there are some good ones that give you regular access to Indian TV shows and movies with success. These addons are simple for you to install, and they have an easy user interface as well.

Given below are the 3 best Kodi add-ons that you can install for watching Hindi movies and TV shows from any place with success-

The best 2020 Kodi add-ons for Indian movies and TV shows

CCloud TV

This Kodi add-on is one of the topmost and popular Kodi add-ons for Indian movies and TV shows. You can watch major Indian channels on it. There are 21 categories of media content online that you can choose from. Besides movies and TV shows, you can also get insight into Indian news, web series, sports, and Live TV.

You can also watch documentaries and get access to Indian music as well. If you examine the platform, you will find that it has an easy user-interface and quite straightforward for you to use. It is the best Kodi add-on for Indian movies and TV shows if you are new to this media player and using it for the first time.

There is a search bar that will give you details on the Hindi movies online that are available for streaming. This makes it simple for you to search for the Indian movie that you are willing to watch. Again, once you have searched for the movie or the TV show, it becomes stored automatically in the left pane so that the next time you wish to access the media player, you already have your list of favorite shows and movies already stored and ready for viewing. This is a salient feature that helps new users of Kodi watch Indian movies and TV shows without hassles at all.

Einthusan

This is a really great Kodi-addon for watching a variety of Bollywood movies and Indian TV shows. The best feature of this Kodi add-on is that you will find Indian movies in regional languages like Telegu, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, etc. The media content is divided into broad categories like most popular, new movies, and you also have the option to search for a specific movie as per your choice and preference.

However, when it comes to the installation of this Kodi-addon, note that it is restricted in some regions due to policies in Geo restriction. This is the only problem you will face when you use this Kodi add-on. However, experts suggest you can overcome this problem by changing the IP address with the aid of a good VPN. You can select the movies that you wish to watch as per their language and the year of their making. If you love Bollywood, this Kodi add-on is sure intended for you.

FlimonTV

This Kodi add-on has an extensive collection of Indian TV shows and movies. You can also view media content from news to sports. There are over 500 live television channels for you to choose from as well as on-demand videos. This add-on is available in both a free and paid version.

You will get more movies and TV shows with a paid version, and most of them are the popular ones that are widely sought by users fond of Bollywood movies and TV shows. The user interface is simple and quite straight forward for you to use. It is also ideal for users that are new to the interface as they will not face any hassles when searching for the TV shows and the movies that they love.

VPN for protection and privacy

When it comes to the use of Kodi ensure that you install a good quality VPN for protection and privacy. Even if you are fond of games, you should search for a good quality free gaming VPN for your needs. With the help of a good VPN, you are able to safeguard your online ID with the best protocols and encryption. A VPN will also help you hide your connection from hackers online.

Therefore, if you are keen on Hindi movies and Indian TV shows, check out the best Kodi add-ons that have been listed above. Thanks to Kodi, you can enjoy uninterrupted media streaming and entertainment from any place without hassles. Ensure you choose the right Kodiaddon for your needs and follow the installation guide correctly.

In this way, you can get access to multiple Hindi movies from the comforts and privacy of any place with success. Do not forget to install a good VPN, so that stay safe and protected round the clock while viewing the media content of your choice!