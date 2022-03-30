AWS Cloud Practitioner: Job Description, Salary Trends, and Skills Required to Become One in 2022

AWS Cloud Practitioner is one of the best technology which is making digital platforms much easy all across the world. If we discuss about aws certified cloud practitioner salary which is one of the most important question then the annual salary is given below:

Top Earners: Annual $172,043 | Monthly $14,336

75th Percentile: Annual $151,398 | Monthly $12,616

Average: Annual $133,380 |Monthly $11,115

25th Percentile: Annual $103,226 | Monthly $8,602

How it Help Your Organization in Digital Transformation?

Cloud computing is one of the most important technologies that is the driving digital transformation efforts of organizations across the globe. Cloud computing offers security, scalability, reliability and resiliency which is much needed for organizations. AWS is one of the leading cloud vendors and it offers AWS online courses to prepare professionals in the organization for digital transformation. AWS Cloud Practitioner is one of the popular courses of the company at the entry-level. If you are a company planning to accelerate digital transformation process and require comprehensive AWS training and certification for your teams in the cloud computing concepts, then AWS Cloud Practitioner course may be one of the best choices for your team and you.

Why Digital Transformation is Important for Businesses?

In October 2020, IDC conducted COVID-19 Impact on IT Strategy Survey. The data from the survey showed 55% of the organizations worldwide wanted to digitally enhance their products and services. Organizations are willing to invest in technology to close the gaps to digital transformation and want to achieve business resilience by doing so. Organizations have their own set of reasons why they want to go digital. Here are some of the common causes why digital transformation is becoming more and more important for companies.

Meet Customer Expectations:

With more technology entering the lives of people, there is a major shift in the market, where there is growing prominence for consumer-centric products and services. Therefore, companies are facing the challenge of meeting the customer expectations, which is ever evolving with the changing technology landscape. To understand the needs of the customers and to come up with solutions that enhance their experience, companies must rely on digital devices.

Improve Employee Productivity:

The COVID-19 pandemic has scattered the workforce and made it challenging to businesses to continue their operations because of the pandemic related restrictions on people. Digitalization has helped companies to continue their operations through remote workplace setups. By collaborating through technology platforms, employees are ensuring better productivity and continued business operations for companies.

Why you have to choose it?

There are number of reasons which suggest you to get AWS Cloud Practitioner certification to get job. Students can get the best jobs with it. If you want to know more about the certification and syllabus then you can check here. You will get complete knowledge about the certification and courses available and what benefits you will get and what skills are required to get the job. To know all about these, you can visit us.

