Redmi Note 11 Pro Goes On Sale in India With Helio G96 and 67W Charging

The Redmi Note 11S and Note 11 were introduced by Xiaomi in February to the Indian market. However, it took a while for the Redmi Note 11 Pro to be released. It should be noted that Xiaomi has addressed this two weeks ago with the announcement of the Redmi Note11 Pro and Redmi Note11 Pro+ 5G in the country. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has been on sale for quite some time now. It will be joined today by the Redmi Note 11 Pro. In the country, the device has been available for sale since noon local time on Monday. It is also expected that the Note 11 Pro will be available for purchase in India through retailers like Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home, and others.

There are three colors available for the Redmi Note 11 Pro in India, they are Stealth Black, Phantom White, and Star Blue. In the phone’s model, 6GB of RAM is included, as well as 128GB of internal storage. The devices are also available with a memory capacity of 8 GB and a storage capacity of 128 GB. The device is priced at 17,999 Indian Rupees, which translates to about $235. If you prefer the higher-end model, it will cost you $260. The Redmi Note 11 Pro, for those who are unaware, is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. That may seem strange for a “Pro” smartphone in the year 2022. There are some good options in the 4G segment, but the truth is that there aren’t as many as there used to be.

SPECIFICATIONS FOR REDMI NOTE 11 PRO CORE

As with the Helio G95T, the Helio G96 is based on the same 12nm manufacturing technology. The only difference is that it now can support high-resolution displays. Other than that, it has two Cortex-A76 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores so you get the same performance as the original processor. With a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Redmi Note 11 Pro boasts impressive graphics. There is a 5,000mAh battery powering the handset. This is coupled with a fast-charging capability of 67 W. There is still Android 11 running on the phone, but MIUI 13 has been installed. The phone brings with it a primary camera that measures 108 MP, an ultra-wide camera of 8 MP, a macro camera of 2 MP, and a depth sensor of 2 MP.

Additionally, the phone has a built-in fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual speakers, Hi-Res Audio certification, an IR Blaster, and IP53 status.

Taking a look at the Note 11 Pro+ 5G, it brings similar specifications such as the display and size as the Note 11 Pro+. Despite that, the device also comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, which is a much more powerful chip than the Helio G96. There will no longer be a fourth 2 MP camera on the phone, and the rest of the three cameras will still be there. Up to 8 GB of RAM can be found in this model, along with internal storage of 256 GB.

There will be intense competition between this device and the Realme 9 Pro series in terms of customers’ preferences in India. At the same time, there is a specific segment of users that will be waiting for the Redmi K50 series. This will be launched in the market as the POCO F4 series.