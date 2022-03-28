Apple Reportedly Plans To Release an iPad Pro With an M2 Chip This Fall

According to Apple tracker Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, Apple plans to release an iPad Pro with the rumored M2 chip sometime between September and November this year. Gurun expects Apple to issue a major update for the upcoming generation of iPad Pros, which may include MagSafe charging.

iPad Pro Last Updated

Apple last updated the iPad Pro in 2018, when it introduced a design with harder corners, an edge-to-edge display, and a USB-C port. About a year and a half after the iPad Pro 10.5, this update was released.

In May 2021, Apple will launch its most recent generation of M1-equipped iPad Pros. According to rumors, Apple will spend anywhere between one year and four months to one year and six months prepping the new model.

The company’s “Peek Performance” event earlier this month showed off its new iPad Air but left out an updated iPad Pro. Gurman predicted the iPad-Pro would have a glass back and wireless charging. 9to5Mac confirms this, but its sources suggest Apple may have ditched the glass back design in favor of aluminum back with a glass Apple logo.

In addition, Apple has yet to confirm the rumored M2 chip. According to Gurman, the chip will have the same eight-core architecture as its predecessor and will be a bit faster. Apple is also expected to add the M2 to the new iPad-Pro, as well as to the new MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and 24-inch iMac that are rumored to arrive this year. According to Gurman, the redesigned MacBook Air will feature the rumored M2 chip, while Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes it will use the M1.

