Elon Musk’s Asks His 79.2 Million Followers if Twitter Should Be Replaced

Elon Musk, the Tesla co-founder and CEO, asked on Twitter whether another platform was needed, and his millions of followers urged him to buy the social media giant and put an end to its stifling of free speech.

Considering Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, ignoring free speech principles undermines democracy fundamentally,” Musk tweeted Saturday.

“What should be done?”

Musk followed up with the question, “Is a New platform Needed?”

It was immediately suggested by Elon Musk’s 79.2 million followers that he buy Twitter himself or create his own platform.

Elon Musk’s original tweet requesting followers’ opinions on Twitter censorship was retweeted over 10,000 times and liked over 62,000 times an hour after being posted.

Free speech activists have been widely critical of Twitter for years, arguing that the social media giant has suppressed free speech, including this week, when the company placed warning labels on articles published by The Federalist that it said were “unsafe.”

In a subsequent statement, Twitter said it had mistakenly flagged the posts and removed the warning labels.

Suppression of Free Speech by Twitter

During the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election, Twitter participated in the widespread effort to suppress the New York Post’s bombshell report about Hunter Biden’s laptop, which was later confirmed by The New York Times.

Last week the Washington Times reported Twitter suspended The Babylon Bee’s account for naming transgender Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine “Man of the Year” in a joking post.

Editor-in-chief Kyle Mann, co-author of “The Babylon Bee Guide to Wokeness,” explains why he won’t back down to Twitter.

The Babylon Bee has been locked out of its Twitter account (we’re kind of surprised it didn’t happen sooner).

Why was that satire offensive to Twitter’s overlords? As a result of a satirical headline stating “The Babylon Bee’s Man Of The Year Is Rachel Levine,” we have lost all 1.3 million followers on Twitter, Mann said.

According to CEO Seth Dillon, Twitter sent him the following message denying the Bee’s appeal: “Our support team has determined that a violation has occurred. Therefore, we will not overturn our decision.”