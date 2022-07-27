How To Make Your Instagram Feed Look Less Like TikTok

(CTN News) – TikTok’s copying of Instagram is getting Instagram in hot water.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both posted stories Monday reading: “Make Instagram Instagram Again.”. Stop trying to be TikTok, I just want cute pictures of my friends.”

Your Instagram feed may have had more reels and less engagement in the last week. Rather than only showing posts from accounts you follow, Instagram’s algorithm changes are clogging up feeds with videos.

Adam Mosseri, Instagram’s head of business, released a video on Tuesday morning addressing changes to the company’s UI.

“Over time, more and more of Instagram will become video,” Mosseri said, as it tests a full-screen feed instead of its original square format.

You can easily opt out of Instagram’s new design features by changing your feed view to only show your favorite accounts.

Here’s what you need to do:

On your phone, open Instagram.

In the upper left-hand corner, tap the Instagram logo.

To see content from the accounts you follow, click “Following”.

If you’d like to streamline your feed even further, you can create a list of “Favorite” accounts.

To see content from favorited accounts, click “Favorites.”.

Click the menu icon in the upper right-hand corner to update your “Favorites” list.

Make a “Favorite” by clicking “Add” on the profile of the account you want to follow.

You’ll now see a feed of your “Favorite” accounts. An orange-red star will appear on their post if you’ve labeled them as “Favorites.”.

The menu button looks like three dots in the upper right corner of the post. Click it to remove an account from “Favorites.”

Select “Remove from favorites.”

Related CTN News: