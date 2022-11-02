World Series Game 3 Rainout Impacts Phillies vs. Astros pitching Plans

(CTN News) – The World Series has been postponed for the first time since Games 6 and 7 were rescheduled in 2011. As rain was expected for most of the night, Major League Baseball decided to push back Game 3 to Tuesday.

Rather than squeeze in the remaining scheduled games, MLB will leave on Friday for travel. It is possible that the World Series could end in Philadelphia.

However, if both teams win at least one game in Philly, the World Series will move back to Houston with Game 6 now set for Saturday and Game 7 possible on Sunday.

This immediately draws attention to the team with a pair of aces and only a few others they’d like to use in high-leverage spots. On paper and in theory, the rainout benefits the Phillies.

A World Series without off days would not hurt the Astros, but it would have hurt the Phillies because they have so much pitching depth.

Ranger Suarez will start Game 3 on Tuesday, after pitching in relief in Game 1. Furthermore, Game 1 starter Aaron Nola will be able to pitch Game 4 on regular rest.

Noah Syndergaard (originally scheduled to start Monday in Game 3) will likely start Game 5, allowing Zack Wheeler to start Game 6 on extra rest. In case of a Game 7, Suárez would be ready and Nola would serve as a relief.

In the bullpen, the Phillies would love to rely heavily on José Alvarado and Seranthony Dominguez, with Zach Eflin and David Robertson as well. With Suárez and Wheeler getting an extra day and Nola being able to pitch Game 4, they can rely almost exclusively on these four relievers.

It’s possible the Phillies may use Syndergaard in relief in Game(s) 3 and/or 4, in which case Kyle Gibson could start Game 5.

The Astros have so much pitching depth that it doesn’t make much of a difference. According to Dusty Baker, Lance McCullers Jr. will start Game 3 and Cristian Javier “probably” in Game 4.

As a result, Justin Verlander will play Game 5 on extra rest, and Framber Valdez will play Game 6 on extra rest. In the event that we reach Game 7, McCullers would likely start.

Since the Astros have such a deep bullpen, this day off really doesn’t do much for them. Instead, it gives the Phillies an opportunity to rest their relievers and manipulate the rotation.

The World Series game was most likely getting into the weeds before Game 3 – and one of the teams could win in five games! We didn’t have anything else to do.

It’s the first postponement in 11 years. I hope you enjoy your night off, and I look forward to seeing you on Tuesday.

What time is the World Series game 3?

Here is the updated 2022 World Series schedule: Monday, Oct. 31: Postponed. Tues, Nov. 1: Game 3 at 8:03 p.m. ET in Philadelphia.

