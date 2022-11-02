Powerball Winning Ticket Sold At Michigan CVS For $1 Million

(CTN News) – In the last two weeks, for the fifth time in a row, a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million has been sold in Michigan.

There is a CVS Pharmacy located at 626 West Front St. in Traverse City where the latest winning ticket was sold for the drawing held on Monday, October 31st.

In order to win the prize, the lucky winner had to match all five white numbers drawn, namely 13-19-36-39-59. It is imperative to note that the winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Therefore, they should contact the Michigan Lottery in order to schedule an appointment to claim their prize.

It is significant to note that this latest $1 million jackpot winner comes at a time when the Powerball jackpot has reached near record levels.

This is because the current jackpot is estimated to be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. As the hype around the jackpot grows, more and more players are winning prizes.

This is reflected in prizes, with five $1 million winners being sold since October 19th, highlighting the ongoing popularity of the jackpot.

In the last 38 consecutive Powerball drawings, there have not been any winners, which has resulted in such an enormous jackpot. It is scheduled that the next Powerball drawing will take place on Wednesday, November 2.

If you would like to keep up to date with the latest news on Michigan Lottery, you should visit the official Michigan Lottery website. This website also provides information on instant tickets, raffles, and other lottery games.

Michigan’s Wolverine FLL lottery club was the last Michigan resident to win a Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot with a $1.05 billion jackpot in March 2021. This group plans to use their winnings to give back to the community in the form of charitable contributions.

Even though these lucky players were the lucky ones, it’s essential that players check their tickets immediately.

A winner worth $1 million sold last year in Warren went unclaimed because the tickets had not been checked immediately. As a result, the state’s School Aid Fund was able to take advantage of the money instead.

