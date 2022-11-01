Connect with us

Players At Michigan State Have Been Suspended Following An Investigation Into a Tunnel Fight
Sports

Raiders' Week 8 Loss To Saints Is Mostly The Fault Of Derek Carr And Two Raiders

Sports

What Are The Powerball Results For 10/29/22; Did Anyone Win $822 Million?

Sports

Broncos Field Bradley Chubb Call, Won't Trade Wide Receivers

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 Action With a VPN!

Sports

Phoenix Suns: Is Devin Booker On His Way To Becoming A Star?

Gaming Sports

The Future of Madden 23

Sports

Sam Ehlinger And Matt Ryan Switch After Week 7 Defeat For Colts

Sports

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: T20 World Cup Live Streaming

Sports

2022 World Cup Analysis - Brazil

Sports

In Defense - Notre Dame vs UNLV - Keys To An Irish Victory

Sports

Where to watch T20 World Cup 2022 live match online?

Sports

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 - Weather Forecast And Pitch Report at MCG

Sports

The Boston Bruins' Fifth Game Of The Young 2022-23 Season

Sports

LeBron James' Roster Comments On The Lakers' Don't Bother Darvin Ham

Sports

UEFA Europa League Predictions: Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven On Oct. 20, 2022

Sports

Manchester United Beat Tottenham 2-0 With a Thrilling Attacking Performance at Old Trafford

Sports

Learn More About the Club's Apparel, Which is Supported by the W88 Football Site

Sports

Top NFL Video Games of All Time

Sports

A Preview of the Ryder Cup 2023

Sports

Players At Michigan State Have Been Suspended Following An Investigation Into a Tunnel Fight

Published

59 seconds ago

Published

59 seconds ago

on

Players At Michigan State Have Been Suspended Following An Investigation Into a Tunnel Fight

(CTN News) – After Michigan State’s win over Michigan on Saturday, several players engaged in a post-game fight in the locker room tunnel. MSU has now suspended four players following a review by coach Mel Tucker.

Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young were suspended after Tucker reviewed “disturbing electronic evidence.”

Detroit News captured video of two alleged incidents, including a scuffle in which several MSU players shoved and kicked a Michigan player.

Another part of the incident was filmed, in which Michigan State players swung helmets at a Michigan State player.

After the incident, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh addressed reporters with angry comments.

Harbaugh said two of his players had been assaulted. “You saw the video, the 10 on 1. That was pretty terrible.”

Warde Manuel also spoke at Harbaugh’s press conference and demanded that official action be taken against the MSU players.

“It is completely and utterly unacceptable,” Manuel said, adding that he spoke to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, who was in attendance.

This is not how we should interact after a game. I talked to the commissioner, and he’s looking into it. The police are also investigating the incident. We’ll leave it in their hands, but this isn’t how we should interact.

We will let the Big Ten and law enforcement handle it, but this is not the way a rivalry should be handled. This is not how it should be remembered.”

A Spartans player may have broken one of the players’ noses during the melee, Harbaugh said.

In the tunnel at Michigan State Stadium two weeks ago, Penn State and Michigan State players got into a heated exchange during halftime of the Wolverines’ eventual 41-17 victory.

Penn State coach James Franklin and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had a back-and-forth about that incident, with Harbaugh blaming Franklin for it.

Why do Michigan State fans shake their keys?

Jingling of keys

At some point during the game there will be an upcoming play on third down that could swing the momentum of the game one way or another.

This play can be known as a “key play” and as such, it is tradition at Michigan games to pull out your keys and jingle them before the play.

SEE ALSO:

Raiders’ Week 8 Loss To Saints Is Mostly The Fault Of Derek Carr And Two Raiders

What Are The Powerball Results For 10/29/22; Did Anyone Win $822 Million?

Broncos Field Bradley Chubb Call, Won’t Trade Wide Receivers
