Anthony Richardson, Colts QB, Gets Bold Predictions From Pat McAfee

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Anthony Richardson, Colts QB, Gets Bold Predictions From Pat McAfee

(CTN News) – In his second preseason appearance of his career, Colts rookie Anthony Richardson made his second preseason appearance of his career on Thursday, and despite a few struggles with the air, the No. 4 overall pick was able to showcase some impressive skills.

Pat McAfee, a former Indianapolis punter who is now an Colts NFL analyst, seems to have been very impressed by what he has seen from the rookie quarterback so far.

During a seemingly random appearance on Amazon Prime’s broadcast booth, joining commentators Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, McAfee boldly declared that Richardson would bring a Lombardi Trophy to Indianapolis in the future.

As McAfee did not have a headset on, Herbstreit borrowed McAfee’s mic and shared with the viewing audience his confident prediction while he was not wearing his headset.

“I’m pretty sure Anthony Richardson is going to take us to the Super Bowl,” McAfee said of the 21-year-old quarterback.

Although McAfee played for the Colts from 2009 to 2016, he never won a championship ring with the franchise, despite being a part of their Super Bowl XLIV loss to the Saints during his rookie year.

According to Richardson, he is optimistic the team will find its way back to that stage at some point during the course of his tenure as head coach.

During the 2023 NFL draft, Richardson was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 4 pick and he became the team’s starting quarterback in August of that year.

The second time he appeared during the preseason was on Thursday. In Richardson’s six attempts against the Eagles’ backups, he completed six of 17 passes, throwing for 78 yards without throwing an interception or a touchdown.

As well as running five times for 38 yards, he also was able to demonstrate some of his two-way skills by rushing five times for 38 yards.

Clearly, McAfee is excited about the future of the Colts, having made a lofty prediction before Richardson has even taken a snap in a regular-season game for the Colts.

