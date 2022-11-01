Connect with us

Sports

Tyler Lockett Says To Stop Reaching After Quote Is Misinterpreted
Advertisement

Sports

Players At Michigan State Have Been Suspended Following An Investigation Into a Tunnel Fight

Sports

Raiders' Week 8 Loss To Saints Is Mostly The Fault Of Derek Carr And Two Raiders

Sports

What Are The Powerball Results For 10/29/22; Did Anyone Win $822 Million?

Sports

Broncos Field Bradley Chubb Call, Won't Trade Wide Receivers

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 Action With a VPN!

Sports

Phoenix Suns: Is Devin Booker On His Way To Becoming A Star?

Gaming Sports

The Future of Madden 23

Sports

Sam Ehlinger And Matt Ryan Switch After Week 7 Defeat For Colts

Sports

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: T20 World Cup Live Streaming

Sports

2022 World Cup Analysis - Brazil

Sports

In Defense - Notre Dame vs UNLV - Keys To An Irish Victory

Sports

Where to watch T20 World Cup 2022 live match online?

Sports

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 - Weather Forecast And Pitch Report at MCG

Sports

The Boston Bruins' Fifth Game Of The Young 2022-23 Season

Sports

LeBron James' Roster Comments On The Lakers' Don't Bother Darvin Ham

Sports

UEFA Europa League Predictions: Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven On Oct. 20, 2022

Sports

Manchester United Beat Tottenham 2-0 With a Thrilling Attacking Performance at Old Trafford

Sports

Learn More About the Club's Apparel, Which is Supported by the W88 Football Site

Sports

Top NFL Video Games of All Time

Sports

Tyler Lockett Says To Stop Reaching After Quote Is Misinterpreted

Published

23 seconds ago

on

Tyler Lockett Says To Stop Reaching After Quote Is Misinterpreted

(CTN News) – It was reported after the Seahawks beat the Giants on Sunday. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett made a comment that some interpreted as a shot at Seattle’s former quarterback Russell Wilson. Lockett insisted that it was not the case.

“It’s amazing what we can do when no one cares who gets the credit,” Tyler Lockett said following the win, as reported by Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 in Seattle, following Lockett’s win.

As a result of the discussion on Twitter, a Twitter firestorm quickly broke out. Fans guessed Tyler Lockett was trying to convey that in the past, Wilson wanted the credit.

However, now that Geno Smith is the quarterback, Seattle has a more cohesive locker room. Everyone shares the credit. There was no doubt Lockett was right about that, but he insisted it was not the case.

“People need to stop reaching out to each other! It has been like 5-10 times since I have been in the league that I have said this quote. “Stop trying to find a story and just enjoy the time we have with our team,” Tyler Lockett tweeted to his followers.

In the weeks before the Week One meeting between the Seahawks and Wilson’s Broncos, Tyler Lockett promised to give Wilson a hug on the field. He also urged the Seahawks fans to cheer Wilson’s good work in Seattle.

Is Tyler Lockett related to Kevin Lockett?

Personal life. His son Tyler is a wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks. Another son, Sterling was offered a scholarship to Kansas State for their 2022 recruitment class, and announced his commitment on January 1, 2021

SEE ALSO:

Players At Michigan State Have Been Suspended Following An Investigation Into a Tunnel Fight

Raiders’ Week 8 Loss To Saints Is Mostly The Fault Of Derek Carr And Two Raiders

Broncos Field Bradley Chubb Call, Won’t Trade Wide Receivers
Related Topics:
Continue Reading