Powerball Numbers For 3/19/22: Did You Win Saturday’s $147M Powerball Drawing?

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Mar. 19 have been released.

No one won the $149 million Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing, which was held in Michigan. The player who brought home $100,000 nearly won the jackpot, but there was no winner of the $149 million prizes.

The drawing on Monday, March 21 will be worth $156 million, with a cash option of $101.8 million.

Powerball numbers for March 19 (white): 8-9-18-48-52

The Powerball numbers for the Red Powerball is 6

Numbers 2 in the Power Play

Double Play Numbers: 27-31-53-57-68

Double Play Powerball Numbers: 3

Aside from no grand prize winner, no one matched all five white numbers drawn to win $1 million.

In Michigan, one ticket sold matched four white balls and the Powerball while also playing the Power Play option to win $100,000. That was the largest prize won in the state.

Among the 591,012 tickets sold, at least $4 was won in the drawing. A total of 19,611 tickets sold in Michigan won at least $4 in the drawing.

There are 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands that offer the Powerball lottery. Five white balls (1 to 69) and one red ball (1 to 26) are selected by the players. Each ticket costs $2.

In other Michigan Lottery news:

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tuesday, March 22. The jackpot is expected to be $39 million and the cash option is $25.3 million.

The next Lotto 47 drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 23 at 7:29 p.m., and the jackpot is $1.85 million. There is no extension available after that time on March 23.

The Sunday Fantasy 5 jackpot is estimated at $100,000. The drawing will take place at 7:29 p.m. The deadline is 7:08 p.m.

Check out the Michigan Lottery website for the latest information on instant tickets, raffles, and other lottery games.

The last Michigan lottery club to win a Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot was the Wolverine FLL lottery club which won a $1.05 billion jackpot in March. This group plans to give back to the community with its winnings.

