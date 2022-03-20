29.6 C
Bangkok
type here...
PowerballTrending News

Powerball Numbers For 3/19/22: Did You Win Saturday’s $147M Powerball Drawing?

By Arsi Mughal
0
0
Powerball Numbers For 3/19/22
Powerball Numbers For 3/19/22

Must read

Arsi Mughalhttps://www.chiangraitimes.com

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Mar. 19 have been released.

No one won the $149 million Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing, which was held in Michigan. The player who brought home $100,000 nearly won the jackpot, but there was no winner of the $149 million prizes.

The drawing on Monday, March 21 will be worth $156 million, with a cash option of $101.8 million.

Powerball numbers for March 19 (white): 8-9-18-48-52

The Powerball numbers for the Red Powerball is 6

Numbers 2 in the Power Play

Double Play Numbers: 27-31-53-57-68

Double Play Powerball Numbers: 3

Powerball Numbers For 3/19/22

Aside from no grand prize winner, no one matched all five white numbers drawn to win $1 million.

In Michigan, one ticket sold matched four white balls and the Powerball while also playing the Power Play option to win $100,000. That was the largest prize won in the state.
Among the 591,012 tickets sold, at least $4 was won in the drawing. A total of 19,611 tickets sold in Michigan won at least $4 in the drawing.

If you don’t see numbers here then click on Today Live Lottery Powerball Numbers,/reload the page to see the latest result on CTN News

There are 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands that offer the Powerball lottery. Five white balls (1 to 69) and one red ball (1 to 26) are selected by the players. Each ticket costs $2.

In other Michigan Lottery news:

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tuesday, March 22. The jackpot is expected to be $39 million and the cash option is $25.3 million.
The next Lotto 47 drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 23 at 7:29 p.m., and the jackpot is $1.85 million. There is no extension available after that time on March 23.
The Sunday Fantasy 5 jackpot is estimated at $100,000. The drawing will take place at 7:29 p.m. The deadline is 7:08 p.m.

Check out the Michigan Lottery website for the latest information on instant tickets, raffles, and other lottery games.

The last Michigan lottery club to win a Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot was the Wolverine FLL lottery club which won a $1.05 billion jackpot in March. This group plans to give back to the community with its winnings.

Related CTN News:

Powerball Number Result Today January 10, 2022

Lotto Powerball Riches: Lottery Winner Claims $21 Million Prize
Powerball – One Wisconsin Ticket Won The $632.6M Powerball Jackpot
Previous articleHow To Pre-Register For Apex Legends Mobile On Google Play Store?

More News

Load more

Latest News

Gaming

How To Pre-Register For Apex Legends Mobile On Google Play Store?

Gaming

Wordle #274 Today’s Answer: Hints, Clues, and Solution For March 20, 2022

Gaming

Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #23 Daily Song March 20, 2022

News

University Student Hazing Rituals in Thailand Turn Deadly

News

Navy Patrol Finds 10Kg of Marijuana Abandoned on Mekong River Bank

Sports

FA Cup Semi-Final Draw 2022: Date, Time, Teams, Results, and More

News

Pope Francis Visits Ukrainian Refugee Children In Rome Hospital

Ukraine War

UNICEF Estimates 1.5 Million Children Have Fled Ukraine Since Russia Invaded

Gaming

Lewdle #59 Today’s Answer: Hints, Clues, and Solution For March 19, 2022

Ukraine War

UK PM Boris Johnson Warns Of Economic Damage From Ukraine War

Entertainment

Watch ‘Cheaper By The Dozen 2022’ Online For ‘Free’ On Disney+

Sports

Deshaun Watson Signs Worth $230 Million Deal With The Cleveland Browns

Sports

Radio Host And NFL Reporter John Clayton Dies At 67

Entertainment

Brad Pitt’s Action-Drama ‘Bullet Train’ Gets A New Release Date

Gaming

Wordle #273 Today’s Answer: Hints, Clues, and Solution For March 19, 2022

Gaming

Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #22 Daily Song March 19, 2022

News

Russia Oligarch Refuses to Close His 800 Burger King Restaurants

Food

Carls Jr Follows A&W’s Departure from Thailand Closing All 6 Outlets

Ukraine War

Vladimir Putin Gives Venomous Warning to “Traitors” of Russia

News

Parents of Student Killed in University Hazing Ritual Refuse US$1,500 Compensation

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks