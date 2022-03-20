Powerball Numbers For 3/19/22: Did You Win Saturday’s $147M Powerball Drawing?

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Mar. 19 have been released.
No one won the $149 million Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing, which was held in Michigan. The player who brought home $100,000 nearly won the jackpot, but there was no winner of the $149 million prizes.
The drawing on Monday, March 21 will be worth $156 million, with a cash option of $101.8 million.
Powerball numbers for March 19 (white): 8-9-18-48-52
The Powerball numbers for the Red Powerball is 6
Numbers 2 in the Power Play
Double Play Numbers: 27-31-53-57-68
Aside from no grand prize winner, no one matched all five white numbers drawn to win $1 million.
There are 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands that offer the Powerball lottery. Five white balls (1 to 69) and one red ball (1 to 26) are selected by the players. Each ticket costs $2.
