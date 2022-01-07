Powerball – One Wisconsin Ticket Won The $632.6M Powerball Jackpot

The lottery agency reported that two tickets, one of which was sold in Wisconsin, hit all six numbers for the $632.6 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday.

The exact location of the sale was not immediately known in Wisconsin.

According to NBC News, the second winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento.

The two states are among the majority that require lottery winners to disclose their identities when they claim their prizes, which must be done within 180 days after the drawing.

The winning numbers were 06-14-25-33-46, with a Powerball of 17 and a Power Play of 2x.