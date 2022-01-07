Powerball
Powerball – One Wisconsin Ticket Won The $632.6M Powerball Jackpot
The lottery agency reported that two tickets, one of which was sold in Wisconsin, hit all six numbers for the $632.6 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday.
The exact location of the sale was not immediately known in Wisconsin.
According to NBC News, the second winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento.
The two states are among the majority that require lottery winners to disclose their identities when they claim their prizes, which must be done within 180 days after the drawing.
The winning numbers were 06-14-25-33-46, with a Powerball of 17 and a Power Play of 2x.
Powerball jackpot surpasses $630 million with record-breaking ticket sales. It is the seventh-largest prize in the game’s history.
Those two tickets will each be worth either $316.3 million if the respective winner chooses the annuity option paid over 29 years, or $225.1 million cash – the option nearly every big winner takes. Taxes would also apply to both prize payout methods.
There was no jackpot winner in Monday night’s drawing after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball. This marked the 39th consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner. However, the 40th time was the charm.
Others woke up richer on Thursday across the Midwest and the country, even if they didn’t win the biggest payouts. Two tickets won $2 million – for Match 5 plus the Power Play – in Florida and Georgia, respectively, and another 12 won a $1 million prize after matching all five numbers. According to Powerball, winners came from Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Montana, New Jersey, New York, and Texas.
Must Read: Powerball Winning Number on January 7, 2022: $ 632 Million
A single ticket won a $699.8 million jackpot in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing in California. Powerball has the world record for largest jackpot in lottery history, set in 2016 when three winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee split the huge $1.586 billion jackpot.
Three Powerball drawings are held each week since Aug. 23 to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, the drawing is held at 10:59 p.m. EDT. Tickets are $2 each.
As a result of the sold winning tickets, the jackpot will reset to an estimated $20 million for Saturday’s drawing or $14.2 million for the cash option.
Although the odds of winning the jackpot remain the same – just one in 292.2 million.
