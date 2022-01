You Can See here the Latest Powerball Number Result Today January 10, 2022, and See the Powerball Winning Number for Today.

Powerball Jan 10, 2022, results are released by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) today, Monday. Each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m., ET, the Multi-State Lottery conducts a Power-ball live drawing. A lottery ticket can be purchased up to 10 minutes before the live drawing (10:495 p.m. ET for the Night drawing).

Here are today’s Powerball Number lottery winning numbers for Today, Monday, January 10, 2022. Get the Powerball Lottery live drawing results for Jan 10, 2022, including the jackpot, payout prize, and game details.

The Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) has released the latest Powerball results for today Jan 10, 2022.

Drawing Date Lottery Name Past Winning Numbers Powerball Power Play 10 January 2022 Powerball wait wait wait 08 January 2022 Powerball 20-21-36-60-65 13 10 05 January 2022 Powerball 6-14-25-33-46 17 2 03 January 2022 Powerball 2-13-32-33-48 22 2 01 January 2022 Powerball 6-12-39-48-50 7 2 29 December 2021 Powerball 2-6-9-33-39 11 2 27 December 2021 Powerball 36-38-45-62-64 19 2 25 December 2021 Powerball 27-29-45-55-58 2 2 22 December 2021 Powerball 7-16-19-48-68 15 2 20 December 2021 Powerball 2-13-23-34-66 2 4 18 December 2021 Powerball 2-6-24-51-61 1 2 15 December 2021 Powerball 19-20-40-42-59 15 3 13 December 2021 Powerball 10-30-37-53-59 4 2 11 December 2021 Powerball 3-25-44-53-64 10 2 08 December 2021 Powerball 3-7-33-50-69 24 2 06 December 2021 Powerball 3-21-38-50-59 6 3 04 December 2021 Powerball 10-40-45-56-67 2 2 01 December 2021 Powerball 12-15-38-57-63 24 2 29 November 2021 Powerball 18-26-28-38-47 17 2 27 November 2021 Powerball 8-32-55-64-66 10 2 24 November 2021 Powerball 10-16-32-63-65 17 2 22 November 2021 Powerball 7-20-29-38-67 22 2 20 November 2021 Powerball 40-43-48-59-69 19 3 17 November 2021 Powerball 3-16-48-52-60 1 3 13 November 2021 Powerball 8-15-26-35-45 9 3 08 November 2021 Powerball 19-25-43-46-48 14 2 06 November 2021 Powerball 8-30-48-57-64 9 2 03 November 2021 Powerball 1-2-24-50-57 26 2 01 November 2021 Powerball 9-25-34-44-45 8 3 30 October 2021 Powerball 5-23-28-43-56 19 2 27 October 2021 Powerball 3-6-26-35-51 17 7 25 October 2021 Powerball 10-27-29-44-58 24 2 20 October 2021 Powerball 10-30-51-57-63 20 2 20 October 2021 Powerball 7-29-36-41-43 5 2 18 October 2021 Powerball 30-32-48-53-63 12 2 16 October 2021 Powerball 30-48-31-41-42 3 3 13 October 2021 Powerball 23-29-47-59-60 15 2 11 October 2021 Powerball 20-11-33-39-65 24 3 06 October 2021 Powerball 12-17-30-45-62 5 2 04 October 2021 Powerball 01-17-52-58-64 1 10 02 October 2021 Powerball 42-38-47-52-28 1 2 29 September 2021 Powerball 32-17-2-7-11 11 3 27 September 2021 Powerball 21-22-39-44-60 12 2 25 September 2021 Powerball 37-23-62-22-63 19 3 22 September 2021 Powerball 47-63-20-40-55 5 3 20 September 2021 Powerball 58-51-37-54-60 19 2 18 September 2021 Powerball 45-39-05-57-36 11 2

