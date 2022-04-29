34.1 C
Bangkok
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold In Indiana

By Arsi Mughal
0
2
(CTN News) – Despite not being able to claim the winning $473 million Powerball ticket, one Indiana resident can say they won one million dollars.

There was a Powerball ticket sold in Greenfield, Indiana that matched all five numbers but not the Powerball.

The $1 million Powerball tickets was purchased at the Kroger located at 1571 N State Street, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

At a Kroger in Terre Haute, another Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold. Four of five numbers on the ticket matched.

Powerball Winning Numbers For April 27, 2022

Powerball numbers for Wednesday, April 27 are 11-36-61-62-68 with a Powerball of 4.

According to the Powerball website, the estimated jackpot was $454 Million, with a cash option of $271.9 million.

Every week, there are three chances to win the Powerball – on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Powerball Winning Ticket Sold in Arizona for $473.1M Jackpot

The only winning Powerball ticket was sold in Arizona, which matched all five numbers plus the Powerball. The cash payout is $283.3 million.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing are 11, 36, 61, 62, 68, with a Powerball of 4.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

  • $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  • $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  • $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  • $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  • $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  • $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  • $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
  • $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  • $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
  • $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

