Top New Online Casinos in Canada

New online casinos are popping up every day. If you want to try out a new casino, you should expect a range of new games as well as a few improvements made to the old traditional games. Recently, new Canadian sites have improved in their reliability and safety. This gives players from Canada a wide array of slots and other types of games that have some of the best bonuses on the market. Besides the aforementioned features, these new sites also try to stand out by introducing loyalty schemes, relatable themes, attractive features, and designs that attract new players to the casino.

What Are the Best New Casinos in Canada?

Thanks to the laws in Canada, this country is now the home of some of the best online casinos in the world. There are free spins no deposit casinos where players can gamble for a higher amount with negligible risks, and many other types of casinos and other great bonuses that are completely legal to play in Canada. With so many new sites on the market, it’s easy to get lost in the process of finding one to play at. Luckily, we’ve put together a list that outlines the top new casinos in Canada and all the benefits they offer.

Club Riches Casino

Club Riches casino excels in many aspects, and they cover almost all bases. It launched in 2021 and holds a license from Curacao eGaming. Even though they operate in loads of countries in the world, they seem to focus on Canada, Norway, Russia, and Australia. The casino has a modern website, there are live dealer games available, there is an unlimited monthly withdrawal, and Bitcoin is accepted as a payment method.

There are several casino bonuses you can get a hold of, even if you’re not a new player at this casino. Club Riches makes sure that everything is covered, from frequently recurring offers to the no deposit bonus and competitions. However, customer support through the phone isn’t available, and the live chat isn’t available in all the website languages.

Genesis Casino

The Genesis Casino has an amazing 100% welcome bonus and loads of ways to deposit and withdraw funds. It is licensed and regulated by the UKGC, it has really good and helpful customer support, and they have a live chat feature included on their website, which makes it incredibly easy to reach them. Their selection of progressive slots is really impressive, and they feature some top-tier game developers you will absolutely love. However, Genesis casino doesn’t offer a loyalty scheme yet.

PlayOjo Casino

PlayOjo Casino is a fairly new casino that has managed to make a name for itself. PlayOjo has an excellent selection of games, more precisely over 3,000 games you can choose from. Moreover, it offers loads of great live dealer games, you can win massive progressive jackpot prizes, the payout times are really quick, and you can play using a mobile device or a desktop computer. The welcome bonus doesn’t have any wagering conditions attached to it, which is very refreshing to see when it comes to online casinos. The only drawbacks are that the minimum withdrawal amount is a bit high and there isn’t phone support offered.

Is a New Casino Safe?

One of the biggest things that people worry about is the safety and fairness of new casinos in Canada. Nowadays, players have nothing to worry about except choosing the best casino that will meet their needs since new sites are supervised and controlled by relevant government agencies. Just as any other casino, new sites are also subject to Canadian gambling regulations. These regulations make sure that all of the transactions, including withdrawals and deposits, are secure from fraudsters or hackers, as well as that all of the games are fair.

Established Vs. New Casinos

What are the differences between established and new casinos? Established sites have fairly standard features, many player reviews and lots of experience in the industry, a regular but well-tested user experience, and an average welcome bonus. New sites occasionally publish new and exciting features, offer a different user experience and creative designs, a better welcome bonus that attracts new players, but there is less customer experience and fewer casino reviews.

In addition, established sites offer games that are pretty popular, while new sites typically make improvements on classic popular games. Moreover, a mobile platform is incredibly important for online casinos, and not having one can be a huge disadvantage. However, new sites usually invest a lot of time and money to provide their players with a smooth mobile experience.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are plenty of new online sites for Canadian players. It is important that you choose wisely and pick a casino that will fit your taste and preference. Make sure that you read the experiences of other players and the ranking of the casino. You should also check out the terms and conditions of the casino before you opt-out for it, as well as the customer support system it has in place. In addition to all of the things we mentioned that you should keep in mind when choosing a casino, we hope that today’s article has been able to help you in making your decision.